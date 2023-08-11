Kailyn Lowry fires back at accusations she ‘heavily’ Photoshopped recent vacation pics

Critics can’t let go of the notion that former Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry is hiding a pregnancy.

As Monsters and Critics reported, “Kail Babygate,” as it’s called, has been running rampant amid the rumor mill for months.

After Kailyn’s critics accused her of secretly welcoming a fifth son last year with her boyfriend Elijah Scott — and she seemingly let it slip that she successfully hid the pregnancy — they began spreading gossip that she’s expecting again… this time, with twins.

The MTV personality’s naysayers have come out in full force again after seeing a recent photo of her during a Mexican getaway.

Kailyn was south of the border recently for a friend’s wedding and shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, which she captioned, “8.4.23. 🌴🌺🌊☀️ #gatewaytogatewood.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the first slide, Kailyn posed on a balcony in front of a beautiful beach backdrop. In the pic, Kailyn wore a romper and sandals as she posed for the photo.

Kailyn posed for a blurry photo during her Mexican vacation, prompting some critics to accuse her of Photoshopping the image. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

The image was blurry from a filter used to make the photo appear cloudy, so naturally, Kailyn’s critics believed it was because she has something to hide.

Kailyn was met with some disapproving comments on the post from followers who accused her of heavily editing the photo.

Kailyn Lowry denies accusations that she Photoshopped recent vacation pics

“Not the blurry filter over the one photo that was heavily photoshopped,” read one such comment.

In response, Kailyn maintained that the photo was not edited other than using a filter.

“What I’ll post the original to my story I don’t need to photoshop,” she fired back.

Kailyn refuted claims that she “heavily” Photoshopped her pic. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn did, in fact, share the unedited version of the photo to her Story, captioning it, “I ended up not posting this bc of my double chin but I guess I could’ve photoshopped it out.”

Another cynic commented, “It’s all about angles, filters, and photoshop.”

Again, Kailyn stood firm and denied Photoshopping the image: “It’s literally just a blur effect.”

Kailyn fired back at another critic who accused her of altering her photo. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

As Kailyn explained in another comment, her friend who snapped the photo used a blur effect, but it wasn’t edited otherwise.

As Kailyn explained, the person who took the photo used a blur effect. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

While hiding an entire pregnancy and birth of another child was quite a feat to pull off, especially being in the public eye, Kailyn’s critics are currently on baby watch once again.

Teen Mom sleuths believe Kailyn is pregnant again, this time with twins

There are some insiders who have claimed to have proof that Kailyn is currently pregnant with not one but two babies and is due in November.

In a recent Instagram Story video, eagle-eyed Teen Mom viewers noticed that Kailyn was wearing a bracelet that appeared to spell out “Mom of Seven” in multi-colored block letters.

If the rumors are true, Kailyn will become a mother of seven later this year. The former Teen Mom 2 star is already Mom to her four sons, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed, and reportedly a fifth son named Rio.

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.