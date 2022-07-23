Kailyn Lowry enjoys hot dogs in tight yoga pants

Kailyn Lowry smiling indoors. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry is showing off her hot dog appetite as she stuns in a yoga pants look.

The former Teen Mom 2 star, now seemingly set for a successful podcasting career, updated via her Coffee Convos’ Instagram last week, posting for the podcast’s 200,000+ followers and pumping them up with food talk.

Photos showed the reality star with cohost Lindsie Chrisley, and both were enjoying a cookout as they sent out fall vibes – despite it being summer.

Kailyn, this year leaving Teen Mom after 11 years on screen, was snapped on wooden seating with Lindsie. Fans saw the blonde in black yoga pants and a caramel-colored hoodie as she smiled while holding a hot dog in one hand and a Heinz ketchup bottle in the other.

Lindsie, who wore a similar outfit, added in a tan beanie hat as she held her snack, with the fiery cookout pit just about visible in the foreground. A swipe right showed a close-up of the hot dogs, and it looked like Kailyn had applied her ketchup, with Lindsie opting out and going for mustard instead.

A geotag placed the popular duo in Dallas, TX.

Kailyn Lowry reminds fans to give Coffee Convos a listen

In a caption, Coffee Convos told fans: “Clone a 🍆 anyone? Y’all are NOT ready for the f**kery that ensued this week ☠️ What’s your favorite condiment to put on your 🌭? Let us know 👇,” adding: “Don’t forget to listen to all of our episodes on your favorite podcast app + leave us a review!”

Podcasting is no small-time gig for Kailyn, who also hosts her Baby Mamas No Drama and Barely Famous podcasts. The mom of four has even launched her own KILLR podcasting network, likely meaning she avoids the steep management fees of being run by someone else.

Kailyn Lowry discussing everyday issues on popular podcast

The Coffee Convos Spotify page introduces the podcast and its hosts, writing: “These two reality stars come from totally different worlds, but have become close through their shared experiences as mothers, reality stars, and women. They share who they really are and talk about the issues they face every day. They don’t always agree, but they love to have lively discussions about motherhood, friendship, television, family, and life in the public eye.”

Kailyn’s fans get her discussing kids Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed, her exes and baby daddies, plus her lifestyle tips, challenges, and how to overcome them. Recently revealed were details of her relationship with new boyfriend Elijah Scott.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and slated to premiere in the near future.