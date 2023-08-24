Kailyn Lowry doesn’t want to marry boyfriend Elijah Scott although he was ready ‘yesterday’

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry isn’t interested in becoming a missus despite her boyfriend, Elijah Scott’s desire to tie the knot.

Things are getting pretty serious between Kailyn and her boyfriend of over a year, Elijah. So serious, in fact, that Elijah wants to get hitched.

But Kailyn has already been there, done that, and wants nothing to do with walking down the aisle for a second time.

During a recent episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley — appropriately titled Marriage Problems — Kailyn dished on the possibility of becoming Mrs. Scott and made it clear that it’s not in the cards.

The topic of listeners’ marriage woes came up, and that’s when Kailyn talked about her own experience with saying, “I do.”

“See, I’m having a hard time now because Elijah wants to get married, like yesterday, right?” Kailyn revealed. “But I’m like, I already made my vows to somebody, and I didn’t even follow through with them.”

Kailyn’s first marriage was to Javi Marroquin, with whom she shares their 9-year-old son, Lincoln. The former couple was married from 2012 until 2016. Kailyn filed for divorce in 2015 amid allegations of infidelity, and by December 2016, their divorce was finalized.

Kailyn Lowry admits that she ‘didn’t follow’ her wedding vows while married to Javi Marroquin

Kailyn continued to tell Lindsie and their podcast listeners, “[Javi and I] had, like, the big f**king wedding; we wrote our own vows … we wrote our own f**king vows and didn’t even follow them!”

“So what the f**k do I look like remarrying and saying all these vows and not… I didn’t even follow through with what I was supposed to do the first time,” Kailyn continued, later adding that she would feel like a “hypocrite” if she remarried.

There has been talk of Kailyn and Elijah sharing a son

Kailyn and Elijah began dating in April 2022, and things escalated pretty quickly. It’s been speculated for months that Elijah became Kailyn’s fourth baby daddy after rumors surfaced that she secretly welcomed a fifth child, a son named Rio, in November 2022.

Kailyn has yet to directly address the chatter, although she outed herself, accidentally admitting that she did give birth a fifth time in November 2022 during a different podcast episode.

There is also gossip online that Kailyn is currently pregnant with Elijah’s baby again, although this time around, it’s rumored to be twins.

Kailyn shares four sons between her three baby daddies, not including the rumored fifth one with Elijah. In addition to Lincoln, she and Jo Rivera share their 13-year-old son, Isaac, and she and Chris Lopez share sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.