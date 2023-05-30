Kailyn Lowry details the abuse she says she suffered at the hands of Chris Lopez

Former Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry got vulnerable and opened up about a harrowing experience involving her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez.

Kailyn has accused Chris of physical abuse in the past, claiming that the father of her sons, Lux and Creed, nearly took her life.

Now, the podcast host is dishing on what happened the night she says that Chris almost killed her.

The tables were turned recently when Kailyn was a guest on a podcast rather than a host (she hosts three of her own).

Kailyn appeared alongside Bunnie Xo, the wife of rapper Jelly Roll, on her podcast, Dumb Blonde, for a future episode and talked about her experience with domestic violence.

Bunnie shared a clip of their exchange on her TikTok, in which Kailyn spilled some tea about the fateful night she says Chris physically attacked her.

Kailyn Lowry says Chris Lopez ‘smothered’ her and was ‘going to kill’ her

“I’ve never really discussed the circumstances; it was not a good time,” Kailyn began. “There was a time where, like, I texted someone, and I was like, ‘He’s going to kill me.’ And then I threw my phone under my bed because I thought if he gets my phone, I won’t have any way to call for help.”

Kailyn continued to explain, “Chris had showed up to my house. We had this crazy situation happen … I literally thought I was going to die. I think the only reason why I fought for my life … he literally… he put my face into the couch and was just smothering me.”

Kailyn told Bunnie that she had never fought Chris before when he “put his hands on” her until that moment.

“I don’t know what took over me, but that night, I fought for my f**king life,” Kailyn continued. “I remember just like turning my head a certain way and being able to, like, gasp for air, and I still did not wanna call the f**king police. I was so, just like, ‘I want you to choose me. I want you to get better.'”

Teen Mom fans react to Kailyn’s admission

In the comments section of the TikTok, Kailyn’s confession was met with criticism and support. Some TikTokers chose to bring up the time Kailyn was caught on video during an episode of Teen Mom 2 grabbing her ex-husband Javi Marroquin by the shirt, shoving him, and screaming obscenities at him.

Some of Kailyn’s critics commented on her admission. Pic credit: @xomgitsbunnie/TikTok

Others, however, showed Kailyn support, pointing out her “strength” and how “misunderstood” the former MTV star is.

Kailyn found support from some TikTokers. Pic credit: @xomgitsbunnie/TikTok

Last year, Kailyn teased that she would eventually come forward with the details of that dreadful night. During an Instagram Story Q&A, she referred to the incident as the night that “changed her life.”

Kailyn did provide some details about that night in a deposition in February 2022. After her nemesis, Briana DeJesus, sued her for defamation, Kailyn went under oath claiming that Chris “almost killed” her in October 2019 and called her former love “abusive” and “manipulative.”

These days, Kailyn is dating Elijah Scott, with whom she’s rumored to have welcomed her fifth child in November 2022. The couple is also reportedly expecting twins.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.