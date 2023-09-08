Kailyn Lowry debuts prominent baby bump amid pregnancy speculation

Kailyn Lowry has found herself at the center of pregnancy rumors for months.

The Teen Mom 2 alum is rumored to have secretly welcomed a fifth son with her current boyfriend, Elijah Scott, and now, many believe that she’s expecting again — this time with twins.

The former MTV star was spotted leaving her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast studio in Delaware on Thursday, September 7, and by the looks of the photos, she is expecting again.

The candid photos, captured by The U.S. Sun, which you can view here, show Kailyn walking down her podcast studio’s porch, clad in a black tank top, green biker shorts, and black sandals.

Kailyn wore her hair secured in a ponytail and carried her keys and her phone in one hand, seemingly unaware that she was being photographed.

The podcast host’s form-fitting attire made it apparent that she’s with child again, although it’s unclear whether she’s expecting one or two babies this time around.

The U.S. Sun previously captured Kailyn at one of her kid’s sporting events in May 2023, and her midsection was less pronounced in the photos.

In June, Monsters and Critics reported that Kailyn uploaded a full-body photo of herself on Instagram amid the pregnancy speculation.

In the pic, it was hard to tell whether Kailyn was sporting a baby bump due to the angle of the head-on photo and the fit of her shorts jumper.

Kailyn is already a mom to four sons, Isaac, 13, Lincoln, 9, Lux, 6, and Creed, 3. She and Elijah also reportedly share a son named Rio, who is believed to have been born in November 2022, making him nearly 1 year old.

Kailyn has been keeping her family life under wraps since leaving the Teen Mom franchise

During an episode of her podcast earlier this summer, the Baby Mamas No Drama host let it slip that she gave birth last fall, right around the time that Rio was born… allegedly.

Teen Mom viewers were shocked that Kailyn was able to keep an entire pregnancy and birth under wraps for nearly a year, but this time around, it looks as though she’s been outed.

It’s rumored that Elijah doesn’t enjoy being in the spotlight and wants his and Kailyn’s kids to remain out of the public eye as well, hence the hush-hush nature of Kailyn’s last pregnancy and her current one.

Now that Kailyn doesn’t film her private life for the Teen Mom franchise any longer, her fans will have to rely on a slip-up during a podcast episode, paparazzi photos, or her own announcement on social media to find out when she gives birth, and whether she welcomes one or two more bundles of joy.

