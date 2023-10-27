Kailyn Lowry confirms she’s pregnant with twins

It’s official! Kailyn Lowry just confirmed that she’s pregnant with twins amid months-long speculation.

The Teen Mom 2 alum shared the happy news on her terms during an episode of her podcast and revealed that she brought back “permanent souvenirs” from her vacation in Thailand.

However, she wasn’t referring to trinkets but to the two new additions that she worked on during the romantic getaway with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott.

Rumors have been running wild for quite some time that the mom of five was expecting twins, as photos showed her pregnant belly looking larger than normal.

However, Kailyn has remained silent about her pregnancy until now.

We’re shocked she even fessed up about babies number six and seven because she gave birth to her fifth son, Rio, in 2022 and kept that a secret until recently.

Kailyn Lowry is taking a different approach with her latest pregnancy, and she’s not keeping us in the dark any longer.

The soon-to-be mom-of-seven had a treat for her listeners as she posted a snippet from her Barely Famous podcast on Instagram.

During a chat with her guest, Allison Kuch, the two women were talking about visiting Thailand when Kailyn remarked, “I guess we both came home with permanent souvenirs.”

A puzzled Allison responded, “Wait! You came home with a permanent souvenir?”

That’s when Kailyn shifted the camera to show her belly.

“Nothing like souvenirs from vacation, right @allisonkuch? 😅🥰 …” wrote Kailyn in her Instagram caption.

Kailyn also confirmed that she was having twins by adding the hashtags “#twins #surprise #babies…” in the comment section of her post.

Kailyn Lowry is about to be a mom of seven kids

If there’s one thing we know about Kailyn Lowry, it’s that she’s a great mom, and even her critics can attest to that.

However, the Lowry/Scott household is about to be a lot more hectic as the 31-year-old gets ready to welcome babies number six and seven.

Kailyn shares her eldest son, 13-year-old Isaac, with her high-school boyfriend, Jo Rivera, and her second eldest, nine-year-old Lincoln, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, whom she married in 2012 and split from three years later.

The podcaster also has two kids with her ex Chris Lopez — who she dated after her split from Javi — Lux, who is six years old, and three-year-old Creed.

In 2022, Kailyn secretly welcomed her youngest son, Rio — her first with boyfriend Elijah Scott, and now the couple is expecting two more kids together.

