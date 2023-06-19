Kailyn Lowry claps back at critics after she gets roasted on Father’s Day over multiple baby daddies

You know the saying “damned if you do, damned if you don’t?” Well, that is Kailyn Lowry’s entire life, and it’s been like that for quite some time.

People will just not let this woman live, but the good thing is, the Teen Mom 2 star has no problem clapping back at her many critics.

Kailyn did just that after she recently got roasted online, and on Father’s Day no less.

The mom of four—maybe five— attempted a sweet gesture over the weekend in honor of Father’s Day and she posted a tribute to her baby daddies.

She posted a slideshow that included her eldest child’s dad Joe Rivera, her second baby daddy Javi Marroquin, and her third Chris Lopez, and simply wrote “Happy Father’s Day.”

It wasn’t long before the comment section was in shambles, as people commented and jeered Kailyn for having so many different baby daddies.

However, in true form, Kailyn didn’t let these comments slide and she had a few witty responses for the trolls.

Kailyn Lowry claps back after getting roasted over Father’s Day post

Kailyn gave a shout-out to the fathers of her kids on Instagram for Father’s Day, but even that garnered criticism from her 4.4 million Instagram followers.

One commenter wrote, “IG only lets you post 10 slides. Better slow down on them baby daddies girl.”

However, Kailyn quickly clapped back, “no, I’m going for Nick Cannon vibes. Obviously.”

However, that wasn’t the only comment that caused Kailyn to clap back and troll the trolls.

Another Instagram user wrote, “You got a lot of them baby daddies 😂”

“Pull out game was weak, evidently,” responded Kailyn.

Someone else asked, “How many dads are there?”

“too many,” she responded.

Kailyn Lowry gets support amid comments over multiple baby daddies

While some people only wanted to poke fun at the former MTV star, there were plenty of other Instagram users who came to her defense.

One person said, “If she wouldn’t have posted anything at all everyone has something to say. Then she posts and there’s still negative comments. 🤔🤔it’s Father’s Day can we just be positive 💙.”

Another commenter added, “The obsession some of yall have with how many BDs somebody has is crazy! “

Someone else reasoned, “As long as the kids are happy and got everything they need, everything is OK. Kids are a blessing.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus on MTV.