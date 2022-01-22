Kailyn Lowry calls Teen Mom Family Reunion a ‘snoozefest,’ Briana DeJesus responds

Kailyn Lowry calls the new MTV reality show, Teen Mom Family Reunion, a “snoozefest” and Briana DeJesus claps back. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Teen Mom fans know that Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus have had an ongoing feud for a while now. But the latest comment made by Kail has Briana fuming.

Kailyn, from the comfort of her own home since she decided not to participate in the Teen Mom Family Reunion, slammed the new show.

What did Kailyn Lowry say about the new Teen Mom Family Reunion show?

In true Kail fashion, she let her opinions and criticism flow on social media, as she bashed the show and its members on her new podcast.

Kailyn co-hosts her own podcast with Lindsie Chrisley, and spoke about the second episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion with Lindsie and her ex, Javi Marroquin.

During the podcast, she made the comment, “15 minutes into episode two and it’s still night one. I was bored and I wrote in my notes that I understand that I’m gonna come off as a huge hater of this show but, like, f**king snoozefest.”

She droned on with, “I’m bored, we need to carry on. And I’m just over it by minute 15.”

In episode two of Teen Mom Family Reunion, viewers saw Maci Bookout pair up the moms for a kayaking challenge.

The night before, Ashley Jones and Jade Cline, two Teen Mom 2 members, had a huge shouting match and almost got into a physical fight. It was no surprise to Kail that these two were paired up for the competition.

Kail Lowry calls group activities ‘surface level therapy’

She noted that it was an “embarrassment” and covered only “surface level therapy.”

Kail again coined the phrase “surface level” when speaking about the moms having to stand up and tell one thing they like about themselves. She announced, “I just feel like this is very surface level. This is crap. This is not real therapy and it’s an embarrassment to what real therapy looks like.”

Of course, Briana clapped right back at Lowry on Instagram after Lowry recorded the podcast.

Briana posted two pictures in response to Kail’s criticism and negativity. One looked like a Gatorade logo but really said “Hateorade,” and the other was of a clown emoji looking at its reflection in a mirror.

Briana made the reference to Kail as the clown, saying she was “self-reflecting during the podcast episode.”

The shade had officially been thrown by both Teen Moms at this point. Much of the animosity between the two can be linked to past issues, but with Briana and Kailyn, it looks like their feud lives on for another day…or week…or month.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.