Kailyn Lowry and Vee Rivera’s podcast nominated for Webby Award

Teen Mom alums Kailyn Lowry and Vee Rivera are nominated for a Webby Award for their podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama.

Since walking away from the Teen Mom franchise, Kailyn has shifted her focus to her passion, podcasting. She currently hosts three podcasts: Baby Mamas No Drama, Barely Famous, and Coffee Convos.

Although it seemed like an odd pairing off the bat, Kailyn and Vee put their differences aside to launch Baby Mamas No Drama (BMND) in 2020.

Kailyn and Vee’s friendship and co-hosting duties are unique because they were once enemies. Kailyn shares her 13-year-old son with Vee’s husband, Jo Rivera, and things weren’t always rainbows and butterflies.

The ladies faced some hard times, but they’ve since worked through their issues and found success as co-workers and co-parents.

Now, they’re being recognized for their entertaining skills as they go up against four other podcasts in the Lifestyle category for the 27th annual Webby Awards.

Kailyn and Vee will compete for votes against Food Network Obsessed, Hot Buttons, Direct Deposit, and Townsizing.

The ladies took to their official Instagram page to make the announcement and urge their 226,000 followers to cast their votes for them.

In the IG post, which Kailyn also shared on her personal page, the ladies had some fun — Kailyn gave Vee a piggyback ride before a screen appeared, showing viewers how to cast their votes online.

Next, Kailyn and Vee danced and high-fived each other as the song Congratulations by Post Malone featuring Quavo played.

“We are nominated for a Webby Award in the Lifestyle category and we could not be more excited!!🏆,” read the accompanying caption.

“To vote click the link in our bio, sign up for an account, go to the lifestyle category & hit vote!! Only one vote per email address! Voting ends 4/20/23! We are so thankful for all of your support on this journey, we wouldn’t be here with you all!! Tag us in your screenshots so we can see them 💜.”

As of this writing, over 2 million votes had already been cast online.

If Kailyn and Vee walk away with the award, it wouldn’t be their first. As Monsters and Critics reported, the ladies won two People’s Choice awards last year for Baby Mamas No Drama.

Vee recorded her reaction to winning the award and shared it online, and was so honored that she was brought to tears.

Everything to know about Baby Mamas No Drama

Kailyn and Vee’s podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama, drops new episodes every Tuesday. The duo covers topics including “motherhood, co-parenting, reality tv, mental health, and sex.”

On their website, Kailyn and Vee’s story reads, “We had a rocky start – from hating each other to co-parenting. From a podcast to sharing an office, we have an incredible story; a story where people can resonate with the struggles, the pain and become inspired by the success. We hope you love Baby Mamas no drama Podcast as much as they do.”

Fans of the podcast can also purchase merchandise on the site, including hoodies, t-shirts, beanies, phone cases, stickers, and tote bags.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.