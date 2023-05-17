Kailyn Lowry and Vee Rivera win a Webby Award — Check out their awards ceremony looks

Teen Mom 2 alums Kailyn Lowry and Vee Rivera visited New York City to accept their Webby Award for their podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kailyn and Vee were nominated for a Webby Award in the Lifestyle category.

The ladies’ podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama, was up against four other podcasts, Food Network Obsessed, Hot Buttons, Direct Deposit, and Townsizing, and ended up walking away as the grand-prize winners.

Monday, May 15, marked the official awards ceremony in downtown NYC, where the reality TV alums accepted their award on stage.

Recipients were asked to give a five-word acceptance speech — Kailyn and Vee chose to tell the crowd, “Have kids, start a podcast.”

Before they hit the stage, however, Kailyn and Vee went into full-on glam mode as they transformed into their looks for the star-studded soiree, which saw big names such as SZA, Tracee Ellis Ross, Hoda Kotb, and Anderson Cooper in attendance.

Former Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry rocks a suit to accept her Webby Award

Kailyn’s hair was courtesy of Delaware-based hairstylist Taylor Kline. Taylor uploaded some images of Kailyn’s finished up-do on Instagram.

“She said, ‘make it look like claw clip hair without the claw clip,’ so that’s what we did! Formally Messy 💋💎🦋⚡️🫶🏼🏆” read the caption. “So So proud of my baby mamas! They work so hard 🤗”

Along with her casually chic up-do, Kailyn opted for a lilac blazer with neon yellow sleeves paired with a black graphic tee and black pants, styled by celebrity stylists Danielle O’Connell and Alix Gropper.

Vee Rivera was stunning in a black gown for her trip to NYC

Vee wore a strapless, form-fitting, black gown with a thigh-high slit. Vee paired her dress with white strappy sandals and a black clutch. The Vivid Belleza owner wore her brunette locks down in a center part with voluminous waves cascading over her bare shoulders.

Vee’s dress was courtesy of White Fox Boutique, her shoes were from Steve Madden, her clutch was from Shein, and her hair was compliments of Kailyn’s hairstylist.

On her personal Instagram feed, Kailyn shared some photos and videos from the awards show, which she captioned, “This has been such a cool experience and I’m so thankful for every listener and follower who helped get us here.”

Kailyn shouted out everyone, including Vee, thanking her for “being a fun cohost!”

“PODCASTING IS A REAL JOB! 😂🫶🏼🥳,” Kailyn added.

Kailyn and Vee put their differences aside and have found much success with their podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama

Kailyn and Vee’s podcast, which launched in 2020, seemed an unlikely business venture, as the two admittedly share a tumultuous history.

Kailyn shares her eldest child, 13-year-old Isaac, with Jo Rivera, Vee’s husband. Despite their frequent arguments in the past, Kailyn and Vee put their differences aside and found much success as podcasting co-hosts.

“We had a rocky start – from hating each other to co-parenting,” the ladies’ bio states on their website.

“From a podcast to sharing an office, we have an incredible story; a story where people can resonate with the struggles, the pain and become inspired by the success,” their bio continues. “We hope you love Baby Mamas no drama Podcast as much as they do.”

Kailyn and Vee’s fans can listen to Baby Mamas No Drama on Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, iHeart, and Podcast One.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.