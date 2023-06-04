Kailyn Lowry addresses rumor that Teen Mom cast got paid to have more kids

There’s been a rumor surfacing that the moms in the Teen Mom franchise got paid to have more kids, and now, Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry is setting the record straight.

The 31-year-old mom of four — or is it five with two more on the way? — recently discussed the gossip on the air.

During the June 2 episode of her podcast, Barely Famous, Kailyn’s friend and podcast manager, Kristen Correia, brought up the topic.

“There’s this rumor that people on Teen Mom and 16 & Pregnant get paid more if they have more kids, right?” Kristen asked Kailyn.

Kailyn jokingly admitted that she would have more kids if that were true before she cleared the air.

“We didn’t get paid for more kids,” Kailyn told her listeners. “That’s not how that worked.”

Kailyn Lowry opens up about Teen Mom 2 storylines

Kailyn did admit, however, that certain storylines were encouraged among the cast, such as Chelsea Houska’s relationship with Cole DeBoer before they got married and Leah Messer’s life raising twin daughters.

The former MTV star also mentioned that her own storyline on Teen Mom 2 focused heavily on the drama between herself and her baby daddies.

As far as we know, Kailyn shares her four children with three baby daddies: Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, and Chris Lopez. However, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, there’s chatter that Kailyn secretly welcomed a fifth son with her current boyfriend, Elijah Scott, and is expecting twins.

One of the major reasons Kailyn stepped away from filming for the Teen Mom franchise was the focus on her past relationships. Instead, she has decided to focus on her podcasting career.

In addition to launching the KILLR podcast network last year, Kailyn hosts three podcasts: Barely Famous, Coffee Convos, and Baby Mamas No Drama.

Is Kailyn gearing up to return to reality television?

During a recent episode of Coffee Convos, Kailyn revealed that she was contacted about filming a spinoff about her life named Kail and the Chaos.

Kailyn told her co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, “I had a meeting last week, or two weeks ago, about doing Kail and the Chaos, and I was talking about all of my stipulations, and it was just based on my experience.”

The Teen Mom 2 alum admitted that she would be open to the opportunity but with conditions, such as being credited as the producer and having access to edits before episodes would air, much like the Kardashian family does with their hit Hulu show, The Kardashians.

After appearing on reality TV for 13 years, Kailyn admitted that going back “would be very weird.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.