Kail Lowry throws shade at Briana DeJesus for using lawsuit as her Teen Mom: The Next Chapter storyline

The lawsuit between Kail Lowry and Briana DeJesus may be over, but the animosity between the former Teen Mom 2 co-stars isn’t.

As Monsters and Critics reported last year, Kail filed a defamation of character lawsuit against Briana amid their years-long feud.

The lawsuit was eventually dismissed by a judge who ruled in Briana’s favor, and Kail was ordered to pay Briana’s attorney fees totaling more than $120,000.

Tuesday night saw the premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. During the first episode, Briana’s storyline focused heavily on her lawsuit being dismissed and her subsequent lawsuit victory party.

Now, Kail is accusing Briana of being “obsessed” with her, and, according to Kail, MTV used the lawsuit as a way to boost ratings.

Following the episode airing, Kail took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared another Story from her PR rep, Alexa Garcia. Although Kail didn’t directly accuse Briana of being obsessed, she let the IG share do the talking.

Kail Lowry insinuates Briana DeJesus is ‘obsessed’ with her following premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

In the original Story, Alexa posed with text that read, “I also see that MTV still doesn’t have faith in their premiere ratings without certain story lines…” The song Obsessed by Mariah Carey played in the video.

Briana has also been accused of being “obsessed” with Kail’s ex and third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, by Teen Mom fans. Briana was also pressed during the Season 11 reunion by Dr. Drew Pinsky about a sexual relationship with him, an accusation which she denied.

Kail and Briana have been feuding for years

Kail and Briana’s feud dates back to 2017. Shortly after Kail’s divorce from her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, Briana and Javi began dating, which didn’t sit well with Kail. Since then, the two have continued to throw jabs at each other via social media.

Earlier this summer, Kail was asked by a fan whether she would ever consider reconciling with Briana. She answered, “Um, the short answer to that is no.”

Kail added, “I don’t… I truly do not feel anything. I don’t feel hate, love, resentment. I don’t feel anything, and I think that’s for me, that’s a good thing, and I don’t want to… no, I would never be cool with her.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.