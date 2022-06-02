Kail Lowry throws shade at Briana DeJesus after she receives her $120k paycheck

Kail and Briana are still feuding despite their lawsuit coming to an end. Pic credit: MTV

Former Teen Mom 2 co-stars Kail Lowry and Briana DeJesus no longer have any legal ties to each other. However, they’re still taking jabs at each other.

As Monsters and Critics has been reporting, Kail and Briana were embroiled in a legal battle after Kail sued Bri for defamation of character last summer. The case was recently dismissed by a judge, ruling in Briana’s favor.

Briana celebrated her legal victory with an over-the-top “Bash Kail” party and it seemed as though their feud was over. However, Briana reopened a can of worms when she took to social media to brag about receiving her paycheck from Kail.

After the judge ruled in Briana’s favor, Kail was ordered to pay Briana’s attorney fees, totaling over $120,000.

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus touts a ‘good day’ receiving Kail Lowry’s $100k

Briana shared a screenshot of her calendar for Wednesday, June 1, 2022. In the 9 AM slot, Briana had written, “Payday (100k),” indicating her paycheck from Kail was due to clear that day; subsequently the same day she was leaving to attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Santa Monica, California. “Tmrw will be a good day,” she captioned the pic.

Kail Lowry responds, mocks Briana’s ‘good day’

Once Kail caught wind of Briana claiming she was looking forward to a “good day,” she clapped back. Taking to Twitter, Kail wrote, “Enjoy today, it’s the highest point you’ll ever get in your life 😂.”

This comes on the heels of Briana firing back at her critics who say she’s doing too much to drag out her lawsuit victory.

“‘You are dragging it.’ Hell yea TF I am,” Briana tweeted to her naysayers. “I was dragged into a frivolous LS and I want MY $$ reimbursed lol. key word ‘MY MONEY’.”

Lawsuits and taking jabs at each other on social media aren’t the only ways Kail and Briana have exacted revenge against each other. Briana shipped a treadmill to Kail’s Delaware home — a gesture she denies was fat-shaming — and also mailed a clown costume and a mirror to her nemesis.

Now that Kail is no longer filming for Teen Mom 2 with Briana, their lawsuit has been dismissed, and Kail’s financial responsibility to Briana is taken care of, things should settle down between them. But if Teen Mom 2 fans were to guess, they’d likely say this isn’t the end of their bickering.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.