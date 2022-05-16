Kail Lowry thanks her fans for their support amid depression, Teen Mom 2 co-star drama

Kail is thankful for her supporters amid the drama surrounding herself and her Teen Mom 2 co-stars. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kail Lowry is thankful for her supporters amid the drama surrounding herself and her Teen Mom 2 co-stars.

Over the weekend, Kail took some time to express her gratitude to her fans while her nemesis and co-star Briana DeJesus partied in Florida.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Briana threw a “Bash Kail” party over the weekend, pulling out all the stops for the occasion. The 27-year-old Florida native hosted Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans, along with Jade Cline and one of Kail’s exes, Malik Montgomery. Briana even hired her ex Luis Hernandez to DJ the soiree.

Briana’s Case Closed-themed party commemorated her legal victory after Kail’s defamation of character lawsuit was dismissed by a judge last month.

While Briana was letting loose in Orlando with her party guests, Kail was lying low and took to her Instagram Stories to thank her fans for their support.

Kail Lowry thanks Teen Mom 2 fans for their support

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

“I just wanted to say thank you so much for all the support in my dms!” Kail wrote to her 4.3 million Instagram followers. “I’m seeing them & reading them but have been laying low on social media for a few weeks. I so appreciate every one of you!”

Kail lying low on social media to focus on personal life

Kail has been open about her battle with depression, as she recently admitted to a stubborn funk she’s having trouble coming out of. On her podcasts, she revealed that she started medication for her depression and is finally starting to feel as though the dark clouds are lifting.

Last month, Kail once again thanked her fans, telling them she was dealing with a severe bout of depression: “Thank you all for being patient with me and sticking with us while depression has been kicking my a**.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Kail’s depression news came shortly after it was reported that her lawsuit had been dismissed. Aside from the lawsuit, Kail has a lot of other things going on in her life to keep her busy, including going public with her new relationship.

The 30-year-old mom of four recently soft-launched her boyfriend on Instagram, sharing a selfie of their hands, after telling her podcast listeners that she had “met the love” of her life.

It appears that while Briana is still celebrating her legal victory, Kail is lying low as she focuses on her personal life.

The Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion airs on Tuesday, May 17 at 8/7c on MTV.