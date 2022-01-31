Kail Lowry tells her fans not to take her Teen Mom Family Reunion recaps seriously, ‘meant to be funny’

Kail Lowry told her fans not to take her recaps of Teen Mom Family Reunion seriously. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry recently told her fans that when it comes to her Teen Mom Family Reunion recaps, don’t take her so seriously.

Kail currently hosts two podcasts — Coffee Convos with co-host Lindsie Chrisley and Baby Mamas No Drama with co-host Vee Rivera.

The 30-year-old multi-faceted entrepreneur took to her Coffee Convos podcast after the premiere of TMFR earlier this month and didn’t hold back while giving her commentary.

Kail called out her Teen Mom 2 castmates Jade Cline and Briana DeJesus for acting like “mean girls” when they got into a heated altercation with Ashley Jones.

“They came in, you know they had attitudes, like, they came in looking for a fight, and I don’t care if anyone disagrees,” Kail shared with her listeners. “Like, I felt the energy through the f***ing TV screen.”

Now, Kail is asking her fans not to take her seriously regarding her TMFR recaps. Kail recently took to her Instagram stories to explain to her fans that she intends for her TMFR recaps to be taken lightly.

Kail Lowry asks fans not to take her Teen Mom Family Reunion recaps seriously

“Don’t take the recaps seriously,” Kail said. “They’re meant to be kind of troll-y, they’re meant to be funny, they’re meant to not be taken seriously.”

“They’re meant to be from a viewer’s standpoint, not a cast member’s standpoint,” Kail continued. “I wanted to say all of that for when you guys listen. Um, this was not meant to be, like, dramatic or anything.”

“It was just supposed to be from, like, a viewer’s standpoint. So take it with a grain of salt. It’s not a huge deal,” Kail added.

Teen Mom 2 stars Jade Cline and Briana DeJesus are taking Kail Lowry’s recaps seriously

Although Kail doesn’t think her listeners should take her recaps seriously, the TMFR cast members she’s called out are.

After catching wind of Kail’s remarks, Jade responded to her fans, calling Kail “weird” for singling her out.

Via her Instagram Stories, Jade told her fans, “[Kail’s] weird for that. She just don’t like me bc I’m friends with bri Lol oh well.”

Jade’s BFF, Briana DeJesus, who also happens to be Kail’s long-time nemesis, also called out Kail for talking about her on her podcasts.

“Please do me a solid and stop talking about me,” Briana pleaded to Kail via Instagram. “I haven’t said a d**n thing since the lawsuit (waiting for it to be over to speak my truth) and u went ahead and talked about me on different podcasts and lied about me doing something with Chris! Grow up.”

Kail was one of a few moms from the Teen Mom franchise — along with Jenelle Evans and Mackenzie McKee — who didn’t participate in filming TMFR. Kail said it wasn’t “financially” worth it to film, but Teen Mom fans think Kail skipped out on TMFR to avoid Briana.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.