Kail Lowry teases hosting Briana DeJesus’ ex Javi Gonzalez on podcast, Teen Mom 2 fans react

The rivalry between Teen Mom 2 stars Kail Lowry and Briana DeJesus doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

One topic of contention among the nemeses is podcast appearances. After Kail hosted Briana’s ex Devoin Austin on her podcast last year, some Teen Mom 2 fans viewed it as a jab at Briana.

Briana has since told her fans that she and her sister Brittany DeJesus have their own podcast in the works, and she has already teased some controversial guests.

Kail currently hosts three podcasts — Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley, Baby Mamas No Drama with Vee Rivera, and Barely Famous — and is always looking for ideas for guests from her fans.

Did Kail Lowry tease hosting Briana DeJesus’ ex Javi Gonzalez on her podcast?

Recently, Kail hosted a Q&A in her Instagram Stories. One of Kail’s followers suggested she host Briana’s ex-fiance, Javi Gonzalez, on her Barely Famous podcast.

“Fork the haters!” the fan wrote to Kail and suggested, “Javitattoos on barely famous! I’d love to hear it.”

Kail didn’t confirm nor deny that she would be interested in hosting Briana’s former future husband but instead responded, “Tattoo me instead????” and tagged Javi, a Florida-based tattoo artist, in the comment.

Teen Mom 2 fans who saw the post, as screenshotted by Teen Mom Tea on Instagram, gave their opinions on Kail hosting Javi on Barely Famous.

Teen Mom 2 viewers react to Kail hosting Javi on her podcast

“This just needs to be let go at this point!” commented one viewer who felt the back-and-forth podcast appearances are getting out of hand. “Why would anybody want to live their lives this way!”

Another Teen Mom 2 viewer felt Kail wasn’t necessarily teasing hosting Javi but simply re-sharing a fans’ suggestion.

“She just reposted a question someone asked her and it sounded like she was saying no to a podcast….” they wrote.

“Omg no stop the madness 😆,” penned another commenter who has had enough of the back and forth between Kail and Briana.

Another joked about all of the podcast appearances that have happened and have been teased: “The messy podcast merry go round!”

Kail and Briana’s podcast drama

Briana has also sparked drama when it comes to podcasts. As Teen Mom 2 viewers watched this season, Briana traveled to Philadelphia to meet with Kail’s third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, to record an episode of his podcast, PTSD – Pressure Talks with Single Dads.

Again, Teen Mom 2 viewers felt that Briana had ill intentions, as did her sister Brittany. However, Briana claimed that her trip was strictly business and had nothing to do with her years-long feud with Kail.

Briana’s actions this season on Teen Mom 2 have many viewers calling her out for seemingly trying to spite Kail as well as for leaving her then-fiance Javi Gonzalez behind in Florida.

In fact, Teen Mom 2 viewers were convinced that Briana and Chris did more than record a podcast during their time together in Philadelphia. Their suspicions were confirmed when Briana was spotted wearing Chris’ t-shirt in a scene after she returned home to Florida.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.