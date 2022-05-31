Kail Lowry talks managing her finances amid exit from Teen Mom franchise

Kail has been smart with her money. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry talked about how she manages her finances amid her exit from the Teen Mom franchise.

Now that Kail’s days of filming for Teen Mom 2 are over, she’s focusing on her first love, podcasting.

The 30-year-old mom of four currently hosts three podcasts: Coffee Convos with co-host Lindsie Chrisley, Baby Mamas No Drama with co-host Vee Rivera, and her latest one, Barely Famous, of which she is the sole host. In addition, she recently launched her own podcast network, KILLR.

Teen Mom 2 viewers will remember during Kail’s final episode when she exchanged words with the show’s executive producer, Larry Musnik, who reminded her of her humble beginnings. During the scene, Kail boasted about making more money podcasting than she did filming for the show.

Larry reminded Kail that without her fame from Teen Mom 2, she wouldn’t have had the same opportunities and told her, “Don’t forget this show made it possible.”

Kail Lowry talks finances with Teen Mom 2 fans

Kail is opening up about her finances after she answered an Instagram Q&A with her fans.

During the Q&A session, Kail received a question from one of her followers asking, “Is it true you make more podcasting than teen mom? If so, hell ya.”

Along with her response, Kail included a pic of herself and Lindsie Chrisley, posing in front of a sofa with a neon sign that read, “the show must go on,” and she tagged their podcast, Coffee Convos. “Yes ma’am!” was Kail’s answer to making more cash as a podcast host than filming for Teen Mom 2.

Another one of Kail’s followers was curious about how she manages her money since there seems to be plenty of it coming in for her — minus the $200,000+ she shelled out for her defamation lawsuit against Briana DeJesus and the more than $120,000 she owes to Bri for her attorney fees.

Kail enlists professional help when it comes to her money

“How do you invest your money wisely?” Kail’s fan asked. “Do you hire someone to help you?”

Kail replied, along with an adorable photo of her youngest son Creed making a silly pose, “I have a financial advisor!”

Kail is obviously knowledgeable when it comes to making smart financial decisions. Choosing to walk away from the Teen Mom franchise seems like it would result in a huge pay cut – which Kail has mentioned it has – but between her podcasts and other business endeavors, it looks as though she has her finances in order.

In addition to founding her podcast network KILLR and hosting three podcasts of her own, Kail is also a New York Times best-selling author (publishing five books) and recently launched a line of merchandise seemingly aimed at her nemesis, Briana DeJesus.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.