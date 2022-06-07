Kail Lowry shares why she was thankful she ‘forced’ herself out of the house amid depression struggle

Kail was proud of overcoming a depressive episode and getting herself and her kids out the door. Pic credit: @babymamasnodramapodcast/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry shared a vulnerable moment with her fans, detailing how depression affects her life and her kids’ lives.

Kail has been open with her fanbase about her struggles with depression. Kail took a break from social media and even from work to take care of her mental health in recent months.

Kail Lowry: ‘Depression makes the simplest things seem so heavy’

The 30-year-old mom of four revealed over the weekend that she almost didn’t take her kids to a birthday party because of her depression. But, she was able to push through and shared her story with her followers.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday evening, Kail tweeted, “Depression makes the simplest things seem so heavy.” A few minutes later, she returned to the social media platform, this time tweeting, “But I took my kids to the birthday party today. I was so nervous – literally think I’ve developed anxiety bc of my depression.”

A third tweet from the New York Times best-selling author and podcaster revealed that despite her depression and anxiety, she was able to get out the door with the kids and allow them to enjoy the party.

Pic credit: @KailLowry/Twitter

Her third tweet read, “We all had a good time & im so thankful I was able to force myself out of the house today.”

Pic credit: @KailLowry/Instagram

Kail’s followers showed her plenty of support in the comments, many of them resonating with her struggle by sharing similar stories of their own.

Teen Mom 2 fans show support for Kail amid depression battle

One of Kail’s 1.3 million Twitter followers replied, “Depression can definitely cause ‘social anxiety’! Much love to you I know the struggle all [too] well! [You’re] a bad b***h you’ll be OK!! 💚”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Another encouraging comment came from a fan who replied, “One day at a time! Do what you can when you can & always remember to give yourself some grace.”

Pic credit: @KailLowry/Twitter

“I feel this,” wrote another follower who resonated with Kail’s struggles. “Take it one step at a time.”

Kail’s tweets come on the heels of the end of her lawsuit shenanigans with her former Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus. Kail’s defamation of character lawsuit filed against Bri was dismissed in April, but the two have been getting in occasional jabs at each other on social media.

Briana’s latest shot at Kail was directed at her mental health, in which she took aim at her for taking antidepressants in a now-deleted tweet. Briana’s remarks prompted Teen Mom 2 viewers to call for her to be fired from the franchise.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.