Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry weighed in on the recent news that Khloe Kardashian is expecting a second baby with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Khloe and Tristan are expecting their second child together, a son, via a surrogate.

The news shocked The Kardashians viewers, given Khloe and Tristan’s split following news that the NBA star impregnated another woman, personal trainer Marilee Nichols.

The shocking news has made its way across numerous headlines, and Kail recently gave her two cents on the topic in the form of a Twitter reply.

Kail’s comment appeared in the Twitter thread where the original user’s tweet read, “The Kardashians’ obsession with having all their children have the same father despite the father’s ability to be a good partner is so perplexing to me.”

According to Kail, despite their tumultuous past, Khloe’s choice to have a second child with Tristan has to do with her aesthetic preferences for her unborn child.

Kail Lowry shares why she thinks Khloe Kardashian is having another baby with Tristan Thompson

Speaking out with her take on the topic, Kail replied, “I think it’s about the genes/genetics and the aesthetic but that’s just my opinion.”

Kail’s reply received mixed reviews for her take. One Twitter user replied to Kail, “Children aren’t an aesthetic,” along with a Harry Potter GIF showing Emma Watson saying, “Excuse me, I have to go vomit.”

Another one of Kail’s critics spoke up in response to her statement, calling her out for her multiple baby daddies, “Being a good father is different from being a good partner. Having 1 baby daddy is definitely better than 3.”

Kail found some support from another Twitter user, with one replying, “I’m with you on this.”

Will the Teen Mom 2 alum add to her family?

As for expanding her own family, Kail recently shared whether or not she plans to have any more children. She already shares four sons between her three baby daddies. She and Jo Rivera share their 12-year-old son Isaac, she and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin share an 8-year-old son Lincoln, and she shares sons Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, with Chris Lopez.

During a recent episode of her podcast Barely Famous, Kail answered a fan’s question about adding to her brood: “I get this question almost daily and the answer to that is I don’t know, but I do want to get my tubes tied.”

“So, um, I guess whatever happens first, um… I don’t really know how to answer that question. I would like to get my tubes tied this year, actually,” she added.

Kail revealed that she underwent egg retrieval last year, telling her fans in April 2021, “I am going through the egg retrieval process & freezing my eggs.” Now that Kail is in a new relationship with Elijah Scott, who has no biological children, Teen Mom 2 viewers have wondered whether she’ll choose to add to her brood and have a baby with him.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.