Kail Lowry says she would have never filmed Teen Mom 2 had she known the effects it had on son Isaac

Kail Lowry recently spoke about the effects filming Teen Mom 2 had on her son, Isaac Rivera, and admitted that looking back, she wouldn’t have signed up to film.

Since she was 16 years old, Kail has been sharing her personal life with viewers on reality TV. Teen Mom viewers first met Kail in 2009 when she appeared alongside her first baby daddy, Jo Rivera, on 16 and Pregnant.

Kail and Jo’s relationship didn’t work out, but they’ve managed to come together for their son Isaac’s sake, especially in recent years, and seem to be co-parenting effectively.

Kail Lowry discusses the effects filming Teen Mom 2 had on son Isaac

During the most recent episode of her podcast Baby Mamas No Drama — one of three podcasts Kail hosts, this one alongside Jo’s wife, Vee Rivera — Kail and Vee hosted Jo as their guest after fans requested it.

The topic of living life in the public eye while constantly being scrutinized came up. Kail talked about deciding to film for the Teen Mom franchise as a teenager with a newborn while navigating a broken relationship, trying to finish school, and earning an income.

“I never realized, until the last year or so in therapy, like, the effect that it has on my everyday life,” Kail revealed. “Because I feel like I can’t live my true, authentic self because I’m scared to make certain moves based on people watching, people recording, people, you know, all of that.”

Kail apologized to Isaac: ‘I never expected it to go this far’

Next, Kail talked about a recent conversation she had with 12-year-old Isaac about his experience filming from such a young age.

“I had a conversation with Isaac just the other day before he went camping. I said, ‘Your dad and I did not know what we were getting ourselves into.’ I told him that to his face. I said, ‘I’m sorry. I would have never done this had I known the effect it was going to have 13 years later.’ I said, ‘And your dad and I never expected it to go this far.'”

Kail decided to step away from the Teen Mom franchise during the Season 11 reunion. While speaking with the reunion’s host, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Kail revealed that she was no longer interested in sharing her personal life with MTV viewers.

These days, Kail is focusing on her three podcasts as well as her new relationship with Elijah Scott and raising her four sons Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is expected to premiere in the near future.