Kail Lowry says MTV asked her to return to the Teen Mom franchise

After announcing her departure from the Teen Mom franchise, Kail says MTV invited her to return. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry told her fans that MTV is hoping they aren’t done with her just yet.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kail left the Teen Mom franchise behind after sharing her personal life with viewers for the last 11 years.

Kail made the revelation during the Season 11 reunion of Teen Mom 2 while chatting with host Dr. Drew Pinsky.

During her segment, Dr. Drew asked, “I hope this is not the end of your journey. Do you want to stay on the show?”

“Not necessarily, no. I think that I need to move on. I need to do my own thing,” Kail answered, adding, “I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I’m ready. I think that we should just part ways. This should be the end.”

Since her departure, Kail has been focusing on her podcasting career, hosting three podcasts under her podcast network, KILLR. She’s also been enjoying her new relationship with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, and stays busy raising her four sons, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed.

Kail Lowry says MTV contacted her, asked her to return to Teen Mom franchise

Elijah often joins Kail during her live videos on social media these days and has made a few pop-in cameo appearances on her podcasts. She recently recorded a live video on Instagram alongside Elijah, as captured by Teen Mom Fanz, seen below.

In the video, Kail responded to a comment from a fan who wrote, “Please come back to Teen Mom.”

Kail replied, “I actually got a call today asking me to come back, um, and I said no.”

Kail has made it clear that she would only return to the Teen Mom franchise if she got her own spinoff show, allowing her to control the narrative.

Kail turns down MTV’s offer to film for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter spinoff

The 30-year-old mom of four also revealed that she was offered the opportunity to film for the new spinoff, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, but turned down the offer.

When asked by Perez Hilton during an April 2022 episode of her Barely Famous podcast if she would join the cast of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Kail revealed that she wasn’t interested.

“I don’t… right now, the way that I look at it, I just don’t… I just don’t want to,” Kail revealed. “They asked me, they called me, um and, I congratulated them on, you know, being able to do that.”

She touched again on the possibility of filming a spinoff, noting, “Um, I personally feel like I have enough going on to do my own show, and unless they want to offer that to me, or they wanna, you know, work on something like that, I just don’t know that I would be… why am I gonna take a pay cut to do the same amount of work to also not be able to tell my story in its full transparency?”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.