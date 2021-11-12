Kail Lowry says more men want to date her since having four kids, refuses to date anyone with their own kids

Kail Lowry said she’s getting asked on more dates now that she has four kids. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry may receive more date offers since having four kids, but that doesn’t mean she wants to date anyone who has kids of their own.

Kail recently talked about relationships with her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast co-host, Vee Rivera.

During a previous episode of her other podcast, Coffee Convos with co-host Lindsie Chrisley, last year Kail revealed that she would never date someone who had kids.

Now, Kail revisited that statement and said it’s caused her to get backlash from her critics.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry getting more date offers from men since having four kids

“When I say I do not want to date someone with kids, people come at my neck for it,” Kail told Vee and their listeners.

But, Kail revealed that men have been more interested in dating her since she’s given birth to her fourth child, Creed, 1.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“But I have had more men try to date me with four kids than when I had two kids!” Kail dished.

Although Kail receives a lot of hate for saying she only wants to date someone childless, she finds it a double-standard when she sees men saying the same thing.

Kail Lowry still refuses to date someone with kids

“I see TikToks all the time of single men who do not want to f**k with women with kids, and I don’t get bothered,” Kail shared.

Kail is aware that her preference comes across as hypocritical. “It kind of makes me sound like a hypocrite because I have kids, but that is why I don’t want to date someone with their own kids,” she told Vee.

Kail likely has enough drama in her life with her own four kids, whom she shares among three baby daddies. Bringing someone else’s children into the mix would add to the drama and complicate things, and she refuses to do it, as she explained.

“I won’t do it… I [recently] met somebody and he told me he had two kids and I ghosted him,” Kail revealed. “I never responded to his texts again. I don’t want to talk to someone with kids.”

Kail has been open about undergoing egg retrieval in case she wants to add a fifth child to her brood someday. But her issue isn’t with the children; it’s with their parents.

The 29-year-old Teen Mom 2 star knows a thing or two about dealing with baby daddies, and she hasn’t been able to find a way to get along with her three, Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, and Chris Lopez.

“It’s not about the kids, it’s about the adults,” Kail continued. “I do not want to deal with the cheating, lying, wondering what you’re doing with your baby mama.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.