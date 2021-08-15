Kail Lowry says Chris Lopez banned her from attending gym where son Lux boxes

Kail Lowry claimed Chris Lopez banned her from their son Lux’s boxing facility. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry is accusing her baby daddy Chris Lopez of “refusing” to allow her to set foot in the gym where their son, Lux, boxes.

Kail and Chris don’t exactly have a good relationship, and haven’t for some time, even dating back to before their first son, Lux, was born.

The former couple’s dirty laundry has been aired for all to see and hear — between social media and podcasts, the two continue to throw shade at each other and make headlines for it.

Kail took to the most recent episode of her podcast Coffee Convos to talk about her latest gripe with her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez. The Ashley’s Reality Roundup shared a recap of the podcast episode.

Chris Lopez allegedly banned Kail Lowry from Lux’s boxing facility

“He does not want me to attend anything regarding boxing for Lux, even on my weeks,” Kail told her co-host, Lindsie Chrisley.

Kail expressed that she didn’t know how to go about trying to deal with the situation. “He does not want me to be there. In my personal opinion, it’s for personal reasons. It’s not that he doesn’t want me to see Lux. I don’t know how to navigate it. He refuses.”

The 29-year-old MTV star said that she likes to be active in all four of her sons’ lives, and often attends sporting events for her older boys, even on weeks when she doesn’t have custody.

“I don’t want to miss things for Lux. Part of it is a pride thing for me as a mom. I don’t ever want [my kids] to look for me and not see me,” she continued.

“And then the other part of me is, like, I do deserve to be there. So why can’t I? But Chris doesn’t absolutely want me to be at boxing,” Kail explained.

Kail doesn’t want to miss time with Lux, tried to compromise with Chris

Kail feels as though she deserves time with her kids, at least when it’s her week to spend time with them. She added, “I don’t feel like I should be required to miss it because his dad coaches other kids. I want to be there every step of the way.”

“I don’t know if it’s a pride thing. I think I could compromise, like, ‘OK I won’t be there on your weeks’ but I deserve to be there on my weeks. Like, I deserve that much,” Kail told her listeners.

Kail said that she even offered to compromise and drive Lux to a different boxing gym on her weeks, instead of driving all the way to Chris’s gym, which is an hour away.

She said, “I’m not driving an hour to Wilmington [Delaware, where Chris’ gym is] for him to go to boxing on my week and I’m not allowed to be there. So why don’t you take him to the gym that you teach on your weeks and I’ll take him to a gym down here on my weeks? I’m willing to compromise here, but don’t shut me out of his sport completely.”

Kail Lowry and Chris Lopez have a rocky history

Kail and Chris struggle to co-parent their sons Lux, 4, and Creed, 1. Chris recently admitted that co-parenting with Kail is the “worst job in the world.”

Kail threw major shade at Chris when she shared a screenshot of a text he sent her that read, “You getting the kids Saturday so please cut your s**t go be a c**t to someone else.”

Chris later told his followers, “Even tho I said that about 3 weeks ago I shouldn’t have said it 🤷🏾‍♂️ even if you acting like one or not lol[.]”

Kail revealed during the Teen Mom 2 reunion special that she and Chris were ordered to undergo court-ordered therapy. It sounds like maybe some therapy sessions are what Kail and Chris need.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.