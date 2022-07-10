Kail Lowry says a former castmate helped her decide to quit filming for Teen Mom 2

Kail revealed that one of her former castmates helped solidify her decision to leave the Teen Mom franchise. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry talked about her days on Teen Mom 2 and revealed that one of her former castmates helped her decide to leave the franchise behind for good.

Since she was 16 years old, Kail has been sharing her personal life with MTV viewers. However, during the Season 11 reunion of Teen Mom 2, Kail revealed to host Dr. Drew Pinsky that she was saying goodbye to filming after more than a decade.

During the July 8 episode of her podcast Barely Famous, Kail hosted the famous TikTok duo, Party Shirt. During their chat, Kail answered some questions that users submitted to Instagram for her to answer during the podcast.

Kail Lowry reveals whether she misses Teen Mom 2

One such question read, “Do you miss Teen Mom?”

Kail took a moment to gather her thoughts before answering, “Um, you know, I’m so thankful for the opportunity. I think it was a really unique experience that a lot of people don’t have … but I also don’t necessarily miss it, no.”

Kail revealed that she spoke with her now-former castmate, Chelsea Houska, about wanting to leave, since Chelsea had done the same in 2020 after filming for 11 years.

Kail turned to Chelsea Houska for advice about leaving the show

Kail explained why she was scared to leave, noting that she had been filming since she was a teenager and worried about how she would earn money outside of filming for reality TV.

She said, “And what’s crazy is that I was talking to Chelsea for probably two years since she had the courage to leave and kind of decide that it was time for her to move on. And I also felt the same way, but I was so scared.”

“I was very scared because that was all I had known since I was 16 years old. And so, I stopped filming for several months and then I went back. I was scared financially. I was scared, um, just not … I can’t describe it. To answer the question, ‘Do I miss it?’ No,” she told her listeners.

Kail added that despite how it may have looked on the show, there were no hard feelings when she decided to step away from Teen Mom 2.

Since cutting ties with MTV, the 30-year-old mom of four certainly has her hands full these days, between hosting three podcasts, raising four sons, and dealing with co-parenting with three baby daddies.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and will premiere in the near future.