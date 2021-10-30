Kail Lowry refused to accept Chris Lopez’s Medicaid for son’s medical bills after outing him with receipts

Kail refused to use Chris’s form of insurance to pay their kids’ medical bills. Pic credit: MTV

More details about Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry accusing Chris Lopez of refusing to pay their children’s medical bills have come to light.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Kail called out Chris on social media while he partied in Miami.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry and Chris Lopez disagree over kids’ medical bills

Kail shared screenshots on her Instagram Stories of Chris’s refusal to pay their son Creed’s $50 medical bill via Cash App.

The charges were listed as “For Creed doctor + chest xrays” and in another slide, the screen read, “[Chris] Lopez has rejected too many previous requests. Ask them to send you cash instead.”

Chris later responded to Kail outing him on Instagram with a cryptic tweet.

“Sometimes when ppl can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you,” Chris told his fans shortly after Kail outed him with receipts.

Now, Chris is clapping back again, this time providing details about Kail possibly twisting the story.

As shared by Teen Mom Shade Room on Instagram, Chris offered some information about his refusal to pay his son’s medical bill.

Via his podcast, P.T.S.D. – Pressure Talks with Single Dads, Chris took to Instagram Stories to answer some questions.

Chris Lopez says Kail Lowry refused to use his Medicaid to cover son’s medical bills

When a fan asked him and his co-host Bread, “How y’all feeling? What’s on y’all mind,” Chris decided to talk about his insurance that Kail refused to use towards Creed’s bill.

“When you [too] good for Medicaid is on you, or affordable coverage. Don’t want it, then U pay for it,” Chris replied.

“Medical coverage, even if it’s Medicaid is MEDICAL COVERAGE,” Chris answered in a second slide. “But when you [too] good and mighty”

Kail recently told her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast co-host, Vee Rivera, that she wants to enlist with the U.S. Air Force in order to save money on her monthly insurance costs.

Kail claimed that she’s currently paying $1,800 per month for insurance for her four kids and she can’t afford it anymore.

“B***h, you know how much health insurance costs me? I pay $1,800 per month for health insurance,” Kail revealed during the podcast episode. “I can’t do it anymore. I can’t take it.”

Kail also revealed recently that she hasn’t filmed for Teen Mom 2 in about three months and subsequently took a pay cut, which could be a reason she’s focusing on finances lately.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.