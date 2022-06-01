Kail Lowry plans to share what happened with Chris Lopez the night she says he tried to kill her

Kail accused Chris of trying to kill her in 2019. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry made a shocking allegation that her ex and baby daddy Chris Lopez tried to kill her, and now the Teen Mom 2 alum is ready to open up about the night she says changed her life.

During Part 2 of the Season 11 reunion, co-host Nessa Diab asked Kail if there was something that sparked her to begin attending therapy sessions twice weekly, something that Kail mentioned was new in her life.

Kail divulged to Nessa and Dr. Drew, “In October of 2019, someone almost took my life and that was, you know, the pivotal moment in my life where I was like, I need help. And so I’ve been in therapy since then.”

Kail Lowry opens up to Teen Mom 2 fans about Chris Lopez’s alleged abuse

This week, Kail took to Instagram to host a Q&A with her fans and answered a couple of questions relating to the incident with Chris. One of Kail’s fans felt that Chris downplayed the situation and asked her, “How did you feel about Chris minimizing what he did to you on the reunion?”

Kail replied, “It’s actually really sickening. That night changed my life.”

As far as sharing the details of what transpired on that transformative night, another one of Kail’s fans was curious: “Will you ever share what happened with you and Chris?”

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kail plans to share details of Chris’ alleged abuse on her podcast with Dr. Drew

Kail revealed that she is finally ready to come forward with details of that evening and is employing the Teen Mom 2 reunion host to help her.

“Yes. Dr. Drew is coming on [my podcast] & I think I’m going to finally talk about it and see if he has any advice,” Kail revealed.

When Dr. Drew asked Kail during the reunion if she was willing to talk about it, she said, “I just haven’t figured out the right time or way to, you know, tell my whole story. I don’t think it’s something that people just openly talk about.”

Kail said she hasn’t shared this information anywhere else publicly, adding, “People know something happened that changed my life, but I’ve never told the story. I’ve never talked about it. I’ve never gone into detail.” Now we know that’s about to change.

This isn’t the first time Kail has talked about the incident. During her February 17 deposition relating to her defamation lawsuit filed against Briana DeJesus, Kail claimed under oath, “Chris almost killed me in October of 2019.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.