Kail Lowry in the dark about next season of Teen Mom 2? Says she hasn’t filmed in ‘over a month’

Kail Lowry is sparking questions about her involvement on the Teen Mom 2 cast for next season.

The 29-year-old MTV star revealed that she hasn’t been filming much for the long-running series.

Kail answered a Q&A on her Instagram Stories that she called “answering the best ones” and one curious fan asked her, “When’s the next season coming out? Are you filming?”

“I don’t know – I haven’t filmed in over a month 💕” Kail revealed to her 4.1 million followers.

Along with her answer, Kail included a boomerang of herself with Teen Mom 2 castmate and BFF, Leah Messer. The two were in full glam and Leah leaned in towards Kail with a cupped hand, pretending to whisper in Kail’s ear.

Kail and her four sons, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux and Creed, all recently recovered from COVID-19 after contracting the virus while on vacation in the Dominican Republic.

Kail revealed that MTV cameras weren’t filming her vacation in the Dominican Republic, saying, “They couldn’t make it happen between international travel & COVID for this trip.”

COVID-19 was likely a setback

Having to quarantine while she and the boys were ill likely played a role in Kail not filming in more than a month. She disclosed that she and her sons received positive COVID-19 tests as part of MTV’s routine testing done to ensure the safety of the cast and crew.

Kail has since recovered from the virus and is back to her usual busy days recording her two podcasts — Coffee Convos and Baby Mamas No Drama — as well as keeping her fans up-to-date on her home building journey.

Teen Mom 2 in need of a change amid low ratings

With ratings for Teen Mom 2 hitting “shocking” new lows this season, fans were unsure if the series would return at all. Many Teen Mom 2 viewers complained of boring storylines, although Kail claims her storyline will “never die out.”

Teen Mom 2 might be able to salvage their poor ratings next season, however. It was reported that Kail’s baby daddy Chris Lopez has signed a contract to appear regularly on the show, which would definitely make for some entertaining drama on Teen Mom 2.

Kail has also stirred up rumors that she and ex-husband Javi Marroquin have rekindled their relationship. Although Kail’s rep denies the exes are an item once again, their actions have some Teen Mom 2 fans thinking otherwise.

Some fans of the show think that Kail and Javi are using each other. Teen Mom 2 fans say Javi is “thirsty” to get back on the show and that Kail would use him to boost ratings.

Although Kail hasn’t filmed in over a month, some of her castmates have confirmed that they’ve been filming for next season’s Teen Mom 2. Leah Messer confirmed that she was filming after her negative COVID-19 test.

And another Teen Mom 2 cast member (and Kail’s longtime nemesis) Briana DeJesus confirmed that she was filming when she showed MTV camera crews in her home.

Teen Mom 2 fans will be anxiously waiting to hear who’s joining the cast next season and when they can start watching.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.