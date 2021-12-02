Kail Lowry explains why she didn’t film for Teen Mom: Family Reunion, rest of cast says filming was ‘fun’

Kail Lowry explained why she didn’t participate in Teen Mom: Family Reunion. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry wasn’t among the cast who filmed the Teen Mom: Family Reunion and she explained why.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, MTV announced two new spinoff shows, premiering back-to-back in January.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion will combine cast members from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant for what MTV has slated as the “mother of all reunions.”

Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Cheyenne Floyd from the Teen Mom OG cast joined the show alongside Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Ashley Jones of Teen Mom 2.

Also added into the mix to stir up the drama is Teen Mom OG alum, Farrah Abraham.

Teen Mom fans notice Kail Lowry missing from Family Reunion preview

Among those not included in the Family Reunion is Teen Mom 2 veteran, Kail Lowry.

Teen Mom shared a clip from the Family Reunion on their official Instagram page on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The clip promised plenty of drama, showing the moms (and dads) competing in physical competitions, someone being taken away in an ambulance, and plenty of partying.

Noticeably absent from the clips was Kail, as one viewer pointed out in the comments.

“I didn’t see Kail,” commented one Teen Mom fan on the Instagram post.

Kail Lowry explains why she didn’t join Teen Mom: Family Reunion

Kail saw the comment and replied, explaining why she wasn’t part of the cast. It turns out, Kail was busy with other business engagements.

“I had to work back home ☺,” was Kail’s simple explanation.

Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

Some of the other Teen Mom cast members from the franchise showed up to comment and reflected on how much fun they had while filming.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion cast says filming was ‘fun’

Catelynn Baltierra was pregnant at the time of filming, which is likely why she didn’t join the cast of Family Reunion (although she is part of the other spinoff, Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In cast).

Catelynn will still be watching though and let the cast know when she commented, “SOOOOO EXCITED 😬😬”

Leah Messer, one of the Teen Mom 2 veterans, commented, “Such a fun time with all of you Xx! ❤️”

Briana DeJesus replied to Leah’s comment and wrote, “@leahmesser soooo fun”

Teen Mom 2 newbie Bar Smith made sure to let it be known that he also had fun filming. He commented, “Had hell fun I ain’t gone lie 😂🔥”

The cast had fun filming and they’re excited to watch Family Reunion next month. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

Jade Cline agreed with Bar and replied to his comment, “@barbadbreed it was lit 🔥”

Jade’s Teen Mom 2 castmate and BFF Briana DeJesus let everyone know what a good time she had by commenting simply with a series of fire emojis.

The cast reflected on filming Family Reunion. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

Jade added her own comment too that read, “Me and @cheynotshy at the end really touched my heart ❤️ friends made for life 😢”

Who didn’t film for Teen Mom: Family Reunion?

There have been several reports of cast members, past and present, from the Teen Mom franchise who didn’t film with the rest of the moms and dads.

Kail’s third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, who just joined the cast of Teen Mom 2, revealed that he was asked to film the Family Reunion but turned down the offer.

Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG recently revealed that MTV didn’t ask her to participate in filming the Family Reunion.

Jenelle Evans, Teen Mom 2 alum, revealed that she was asked to film for the spinoff show, but MTV ghosted her after a month of failing to respond.

Jenelle later revealed that MTV revoked her invitation to the Family Reunion when she asked if her husband, David Eason, could accompany her on the trip.

This spinoff show is sure to entertain and it looks like after the recent ratings slump, it could be just what Teen Mom fans have been craving.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7 on MTV followed by Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In at 9/8c.