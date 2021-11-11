Kail Lowry explains to curious Teen Mom 2 fans why she stopped celebrating Christmas with her kids

Curious fans wondered why Kail Lowry stopped celebrating Christmas with her boys and she explained. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry explained to some curious Teen Mom 2 fans why she stopped celebrating Christmas with her four boys.

Kail is always an open book, especially when it comes to answering questions from fans on her Instagram Stories.

The 29-year-old reality TV star did just that recently when she was asked by a fan when she would start decorating for the Christmas season.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry doesn’t spend Christmas with her boys

“Can’t remember the last time I did Christmas,” Kail answered, surprising some of her followers.

Kail’s response prompted more questions from curious fans. After hearing her first reply, another fan asked Kail, “So your kids don’t celebrate Christmas? No gifts?”

Kail explained, “I got tired of fighting over Christmas & having my years fall on opposite years of my family who live 4+ hours away, so I gave it up completely. [My boys] celebrate with their dads & I stay home.”

Apparently, Kail’s explanation wasn’t enough for her wondering followers because she then took to her Instagram Stories to record a video, further explaining her choice.

Kail responds to ‘fascinated’ fans, explains why she doesn’t ‘do’ Christmas

“Low-key I’m blown away by the fascination with the fact that I don’t do Christmas,” Kail told her fans and revealed that 80% of her questions at the time were about her not celebrating the holiday.

Kail said that she was curious “what the fascination is.” She also clarified that she “didn’t grow up Jehovah’s Witness” and said that she celebrated Christmas as a child.

Now that Kail is an adult with four kids of her own, she said she would want her kids to be with their kids, but “that can’t happen.”

She explained that she understands why her fans were so shocked to hear that she doesn’t celebrate Christmas with her kids and said that instead, she and her boys take a yearly spring break trip, which is their tradition.

“To me, I would rather spend the money that would have gone towards Christmas gifts on the week-long spring break vacation. So that’s just the thing that we’ve been doing,” Kail said of her five-year-long tradition with her sons.

For this year’s spring trip, Kail took her sons to the Dominican Republic, where they met up with Kail’s Teen Mom 2 castmate, Leah Messer.

Kail shares her four sons with three different baby daddies — Jo Rivera is Isaac’s father, Javi Marroquin is Lincoln’s father, and Chris Lopez is Lux and Creed’s father.

Admittedly, Kail doesn’t have great relationships with her sons’ fathers.

She recently admitted during a podcast episode of Coffee Convos that she “dislikes Jo more than ever” after claiming that he emotionally and verbally abused her.

In September, Kail joked that her fans should stop asking her for relationship advice because she has four kids with three baby daddies.

She jokingly told them, “I am in no place to give anyone else advice. I think y’all need to be giving me advice. Thank you.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.