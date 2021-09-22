Kail Lowry dredges up past insults from Lauren Comeau and Chris Lopez, Javi Marroquin tells her to ‘grow up’

After Kail Lowry brought up past insults aimed at her from Lauren Comeau and Chris Lopez, her ex Javi Marroquin said she needs to “grow up.” Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Javi Marroquin has had enough of the drama and thinks his baby mama Kail Lowry needs to “grow up” after she dredged up past insults from Lauren Comeau and Chris Lopez.

Over the summer, Kail went on a tirade after Javi Marroquin’s former fiancee

Lauren Comeau allegedly hit and kicked Javi during a dropoff for their son, Eli, prompting Javi to call the police on Lauren.

Part of Kail’s social media rant included bashing Lauren for calling Kail names.

Kail Lowry recalls Lauren Comeau and Chris Lopez fat-shaming her

“We’re not going to act like you didn’t call me a fat f**k and a fat piece of s**t last night or the other night, whenever I called you, to call you out on your s**t,” Kail told her followers during an Instagram Live in July 2021.

Kail also has beef with her baby daddy, Chris Lopez, and things intensified after Kail shared a screenshot of a text message from Chris earlier this month.

Kail accused Chris of fat-shaming her in the text, which read, “You know if you ran as much as your mouth, prolly…nvm just have your nanny have my kids ready thanks[.]”

Now, Kail has taken to social media once again, this time bringing up past insults about her weight from both Lauren and Chris.

Is Kail trying to reignite the beef between herself, Chris, Javi, and Lauren?

Kail shared a (presumably post-workout) car selfie to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 21 that she captioned, “Shout out to Chris & Lauren for calling me a fat f**k, fat POS and told me to get running.”

But another one of Kail’s baby daddies, Javi Marroquin, wasn’t having it, and he slammed Kail during an Instagram Live for dredging up past insults.

Javi took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 21 to respond to Kail’s Instagram Story selfie, and Teen Mom Chatter shared a snippet of his video to their Instagram page.

Javi Marroquin fires back at Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry

“I’m over it,” Javi said sternly in his video. “That s**t that happened months ago, it’s over with. Like yo, I’m so heated.”

“It’s time for everybody to grow up, stop talking about each other. I feel bad for Chris and Lauren at this point. Like the s**t is over with.”

“Like, there’s so much s**t that everybody did when all that mess was going on. We got over it, people moved on, nobody talks about each other,” Javi added.

The 28-year-old father of two went on to say that Lauren said some things about Kail when their feud got heated but noted that his and Kail’s son Lincoln, 7, can read now and is reading some headlines and is starting to ask questions.

Kail Lowry responds to Javi Marroquin, justifies dredging up past insults

Kail then took to her Instagram Stories once again to justify bringing up the past and told her followers that Lauren and Chris called her names just a “few weeks ago,” although Lauren’s insults came back in July, a few months ago.

Kail then admitted to calling Lauren names (a “see you next Tuesday” as Kail put it without getting vulgar) as well but believed that the type of insult Lauren hurled at Kail “held more weight” because it was aimed at her appearance.

The 29-year-old mom of four also admitted that Lauren’s insults have been negatively affecting her, and continued to justify her actions.

Lauren Comeau has laid low on social media since the domestic violence incident with Javi over the summer and Chris Lopez has taken a break from Instagram amid his feud with Kail as well.

Kail’s accusations of Chris fat-shaming her were the last straw for her third baby daddy — he deactivated his Instagram account after Kail shared the screenshot of their text.

Ever since Chris signed a contract with MTV to appear as a regular cast member on Teen Mom 2, fans of the show think Kail has been coming for him extra hard.

Judging off Kail’s history, it’s not likely that she and Lauren will be repairing their relationship any time soon, if at all.

Ironically, Kail wished for a relationship with Lauren like she has with Vee Rivera, who is married to Jo Rivera, Kail’s first baby daddy.

Kail was asked by a fan in March, “What is the status of you ever becoming cool with Lauren the way you are with Vee?”

Kail’s answer was, “one day we will be on the same page at the same time.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.