Kail Lowry cut ties with Leah Messer because she befriended Briana DeJesus, says source

Teen Mom 2 co-stars Kail Lowry and Leah Messer are reportedly not speaking amid their years-long friendship after shading each other online.

Kail and Leah’s friendship spans over a decade. When Leah joined the cast of 16 and Pregnant for Season 2 in 2010, she and Kail instantly hit it off and became close friends.

The frenemies have vacationed together on several occasions – Leah joined Kail in the Dominican Republic last year with her four boys – and even teased a collab project last year, which hasn’t come to fruition amid their feud.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kail went on an unfollowing spree on Instagram recently, dwindling down her following list to just 11, citing not trusting anyone as her reason for dropping so many friends at once. Shortly afterward, Leah shared a video on TikTok that had Teen Mom 2 fans thinking she was throwing shade in Kail’s direction.

Kail Lowry unfollowed Leah Messer on Instagram because of Briana DeJesus, says source

Now, according to a source close to Kail and Leah, Briana DeJesus is to blame for their falling out. As Teen Mom 2 fans are aware, Kail and Briana also have a longstanding relationship, but theirs has never been amicable. After Briana dated Kail’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin after their divorce in 2017, things escalated, and the two have been clashing ever since.

“Kail unfollowing Leah comes down to Briana,” the insider told The Sun. “Once Briana and Leah were on the Teen Mom Family Reunion, and Leah wasn’t mean to Briana, that didn’t sit well with Kail.”

Kail chose not to film for Teen Mom Family Reunion due to it not being financially worth it for her. However, Leah and Briana both filmed for TMFR, and when Briana brought up her beef with Kail, Leah didn’t exactly jump in and defend her friend.

Leah and Briana’s time on Teen Mom Family Reunion rubbed Kail the wrong way

“It should be noted that Leah did walk away when Kail was brought up and made Briana aware she didn’t want to discuss Kail as she’s friends with her, but Leah was still nice to Briana,” the insider added.

According to the source, Leah’s actions haven’t sat well with Kail and following TMFR, Leah and Briana continued to be friendly with each other, further fueling the feud between Kail and Leah.

“After the Family Reunion trip, Leah and Briana have stayed friendly and Briana frequently comments on Leah’s pics,” the source added. “While Kail used to comment all the time on Leah’s pics, that seemed to stop once Briana began commenting and, as we’ve all seen, Kail now unfollowed Leah.”

The animosity between Kail and Briana is so intense that it shouldn’t surprise Teen Mom 2 fans that Kail would turn on Leah if she felt she was displaying loyalty to Briana in any way.

Interestingly, Kail has re-added some of her friends to her follow list on Instagram, but Leah didn’t make the cut.

