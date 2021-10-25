Kail Lowry claims Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska treated her like a ‘B-list’ friend when she joined Teen Mom 2

Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska acted like mean girls when Kail Lowry joined Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

According to Kail Lowry, her Teen Mom 2 castmates Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska treated her like a “B-list” friend when she joined the cast.

Kail recently opened up about joining the cast of Teen Mom 2 on her podcast, Coffee Convos.

When Kail joined the cast of 16 and Pregnant Season 2, she had given birth to her son Isaac, whom she shares with her ex and baby daddy, Jo Rivera.

Kail and Jo’s relationship didn’t last, and the rest of her journey as a teen mom has been captured on Teen Mom 2 since its premiere in 2011.

When Kail signed on, she became part of the very first cast, which included her current castmate Leah Messer as well as Teen Mom 2 alums Chelsea Houska and Jenelle Evans.

Kail Lowry talks joining Teen Mom 2

On a recent episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos, Kail talked about her experience joining the cast of Teen Mom 2.

“There was a time when we first started Teen Mom, I came in late,” Kail said. “I was not supposed to be on 16 and Pregnant Season 2. I was supposed to be on 16 and Pregnant Season 3. So I was a last-minute exchange to move to 16 and Pregnant Season 2.”

Kail talked about being somewhat of an outsider since the other moms had already formed friendships with each other.

“Everyone had already known each other,” Kail told her listeners. “Chelsea and Leah were like besties on the show.”

Kail says Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska treated her like a ‘B-list’ friend

She continued, “I felt like I was always the second choice to them. I was always second best. I was always an afterthought.”

Kail explained that if Leah and Chelsea were already busy, she was asked afterward to join them and felt as though they treated her like their “B-list” friend.

Kail, Leah, and Chelsea as castmates on Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

“I may be a B-List friend for somebody else but I don’t give a s**t,” Kail added.

Currently, Kail has no beef with Leah nor Chelsea. In fact, Leah joined Kail and her four boys for a vacation in the Dominican Republic this summer.

And in September, Chelsea and Kail attended the same wedding for a mutual friend who just so happens to be a Teen Mom 2 producer.

Leah still films alongside Kail on Teen Mom 2, although Kail hasn’t filmed for the show in about three months. Chelsea left Teen Mom 2 in October 2020 after Season 10.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.