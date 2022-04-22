Kail Lowry announces merch line mocking lawsuit loss to Briana DeJesus, Teen Mom 2 fans react

Kail Lowry launched a line of merch poking fun at her lawsuit with Briana DeJesus. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry launched a new line of merch following her loss to Briana DeJesus amid their defamation lawsuit.

As Monsters & Critics reported, a judge ruled in Briana’s favor, dismissing the defamation of character case Kail filed last summer.

Following the announcement that Briana came out victorious, Kail released a statement to her fans: “While today’s ruling is unfortunate, I have to respect the judge’s decision.”

“With that being said, I stand by my truth and the information spread about me was and still is not true,” Kail added. “I would like to thank my legal team for fighting for me, and I am looking forward to life after this lawsuit so I can refocus my energy solely on my boys and my future business endeavors.”

Kail Lowry announces new merch line, poking fun at lawsuit loss

Speaking of future endeavors, in addition to filming for Teen Mom 2 and hosting three podcasts, Kail is now offering a new line of merch to her fans.

Following her statement regarding the judge’s ruling in the lawsuit, Kail shared another message with her fans. “Speaking of future business endeavors, check out my exclusive new merch and let me know what f**kery you would like to see next!”

A link took Kail’s Instagram followers to her website, where fans can choose from a variety of apparel with different slogans. Amongst the slogans offered on hoodies, t-shirts, coffee mugs, laptop sleeves, crop tops, and stickers were “S**t Starter,” “Team Kail,” and “I’m the problem.”

Prices start at $7.50 for stickers and run as high as $42.50 for a unisex hoodie.

Teen Mom 2 fans react to Kail’s latest business venture

Teen Mom 2 fans commented on Kail’s latest business endeavor in a post shared by Teen Mom Chatter 2, who posted Kail’s Instagram Stories video.

“Who releases their own merch line of ‘team themselves’ if they are not trying to validate their actions through their fans for approval? Yikes,” read the caption on the post.

“Grown women walking around wearing Team Kail merch. Wtf!” commented one Teen Mom 2 fan who felt the merch line was out of touch with its target audience.

Another felt Kail was copying another mom from the Teen Mom franchise, Amber Portwood, who released her now-defunct Portwood AF merch line last year: “Lol she took a play right out of amber portwood playbook.”

Another Teen Mom 2 fan wasn’t willing to give their money to Kail and wrote, “I’d rather give my money to someone on the corner holding a sign, than give her more money for her injections.”

“I mean at least she admits she’s the problem still wouldn’t buy anything she sells though,” voiced another one of Kail’s opponents while another penned, “Who tf would buy this garb???”

Although the lawsuit is over between Kail and her longtime nemesis, Briana recently threatened to come after Kail for attorney’s fees totaling over $120K.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.