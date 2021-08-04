K-Ci Maultsby on Love Island USA: Who is the new Islander and where can you find him on Instagram?

K-Ci Maultsby on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

K-Ci Maultsby is one of two new guys showing up on Love Island USA on Wednesday night.

With the girl to guy ratio at seven to five, it is time to bring in two more guys to even things up.

On Wednesday night, the two new guys will get a chance to turn some heads in the villa and test the relationships on the island.

K-Ci will have as good a chance as anyone to find new love.

Who is K-Ci Maultsby on Love Island?

One of the new guys is K-Ci Maultsby.

K-Ci is a 27-year-old barber who now lives in San Jose, California.

Sign up for our newsletter!

K-Ci owns his own barber shop in San Jose, and he has a business page on Instagram showing some of his personalized cuts.

He is also a personal trainer and works for Superior Gains, which offers online training and meal plans. There is an Instagram business page for that as well, where people can contact him for personal consultations.

He was also an athlete, playing college basketball for Polk State College in Florida and Florida National University.

How can you follow K-Ci Maultsby on Instagram?

You can follow K-Ci Maultsby on Instagram at @kcmaultsby.

His bio reveals he is a Bay Area barber and certified personal with links to those business pages. However, he only has 30 posts on his main page so far.

Most of his posts are just him in what looks like modeling poses.

K-Ci has over 2,800 Instagram followers. That number will surely rise once he gets to know the girls on Season 3 of Love Island USA.

Who will K-Ci find love with on Love Island USA?

K-Ci will head into the villa to offer some new options for women who feel it might be time to move on.

Right now, Trina Njoroge is single, Olivia Kaiser is unsure about her relationship with Korey Gandy, and Cashay Proudfoot is considering moving on from Charlie Lynch. There are also the three new women, Alana Paolucci, Bailey Marshall, and Elly Steffen, who are looking for love.

So, who will K-Ci hook up with first? Tune in this Sunday to see who K-Ci ends up getting to know in Casa Amor.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.