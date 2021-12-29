Justin Hartley shades ex-wife Chrishell Stause while gushing over new wife Sofia Pernas

Justin Hartley shades Chrishell Stause. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Justin Hartley is gushing over his new wife Sofia Pernas and throwing shade at his ex-wife and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause in the process.

Chrishell and Justin’s messy divorce played out on Season 3 of the popular Netflix show after the real estate agent revealed that he blindsided her with a divorce after two years of marriage.

Earlier this year, the former couple finalized their divorce, and Justin quickly tied the knot with Sofia Pernas.

Justin dished about his new wife in a recent interview and let’s just say things got a little shady.

Justin Hartley throws shade at Chrishell Stause

The This Is Us actor opened up in a recent interview and shared quite a bit of detail about his personal life.

One topic of conversation was his marriage to Sofia and Justin couldn’t help but gush about his new wife. In turn, he seemed to shade the relationship he had with Chrishell Stause by admitting that he doesn’t have to “force” anything with his new wife.

“We got married in March, and we are so happy!” said Justin during a chat with Haute Living. “It’s incredible when you’re not forcing things. It doesn’t have to be that hard.”

The 44-year-old continued to talk about his relationship with Sofia and noted “You just meet the right person and you just go, ‘Oh, this is amazing. It’s just so wonderful!’ You’re so attracted and so attached to this person. You just love this person so much.”

Justin Hartley says he’s happier than he’s ever been

The actor continued to gush about his recent marriage to Sofia Pernas and told the media outlet that everything in his life is easier now.

“Even though we’ve only been married a few months, it’s hard to remember what it was like without her. When I remet her, I just knew.”

Justin and Sofia first met on the set of The Young and the Restless but at that time he was dating his now ex-wife Chrishell Stause so the timing wasn’t right.

“Timing has a lot to do with that,” said Justin. “I’m very lucky to not only have found ‘the one,’ but I found her when she was available and the timing was right.”

“Everything is easier with her in my life. I also feel like I’m better at stuff. I learn from her,” he said. “She speaks five languages. She’s brilliant, she’s incredible, she’s fun to look at. Everything about her is amazing — she’s just hilarious. She inspires me to want to be a better man…”

“I’m happier than I’ve ever been…I’m fulfilled in so many ways,” he added.

