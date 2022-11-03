Justin Glaze in turtleneck channels Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Justin Glaze appeared on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: @justinglaze/Instagram

Justin Glaze was the spitting image of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for Halloween.

Justin’s costume included a fanny pack as he copied a viral throwback photo of The Rock.

This The Rock costume appears to be a favorite for Justin, who also wore the costume years prior.

Justin recently appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, where he was eliminated during a rose ceremony.

However, fans of Justin haven’t seen the last of him on the show.

Justin has returned to Bachelor in Paradise to pursue Bachelor Nation star Eliza Isichei.

Justin Glaze dresses up as The Rock for Halloween

Justin took to his Instagram Stories to share his spot-on Dwayne Johnson costume.

In the photo, Justin snapped a selfie while wearing an outfit identical to the one The Rock wore in a viral throwback photo.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Justin’s costume included a black long-sleeve turtleneck, a chain necklace, light jeans, a silver watch, and a fanny pack around his waist.

Justin attached a comparison photo of The Rock in the post and tagged his location as San Diego, California.

He wrote over the photo, “Had to run it back.”

Pic credit: @justinglaze/Instagram

Justin’s text over the photo referred to the fact that he dressed up as The Rock years ago in 2017.

Justin shared a photo in The Rock’s turtleneck attire to his Instagram in 2017 and captioned the post, “Do you smell it? @therock.”

Justin Glaze returns to Bachelor in Paradise

This week on Bachelor in Paradise, Justin was at the center of the drama when he made a surprise return to the beach.

Justin had been one of the first arrivals on the island but was eliminated during a rose ceremony.

After his elimination, Justin was given a second chance to come to the beach and pursue Eliza Isichei.

Eliza was exploring a relationship with Rodney Mathews before Justin’s arrival, but she quickly became torn between the two men when Justin showed up and took her on a one-on-one date.

Eliza has remained uncertain about which man she should commit to, and she’ll have to decide who she wants most at the next rose ceremony.

Bachelor in Paradise stars and viewers have been rooting for Rodney, so time will tell if Eliza decides to stick with the beloved Bachelor Nation star or move forward with Justin.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.