Justin Aaron’s knockout performance gives The Voice fans something to talk about

Justin Aaron blew everyone away on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

The Voice Knockout finale opened with a bang for Team Gwen with truly memorable performances from Cara Brindisi, Justin Aaron, and Kayla von der Heide, leaving Gwen Stefani with an impossible choice for the number one spot.

Cara Brindisi came out strong, strumming her guitar to a sultry rendition of Bonnie Raitt’s Love Me Like A Man. At the same time, Kayla von der Heide gave a stripped-down delivery of REM’s Losing My Religion with a quivering vibrato that was haunting and emotional.

Still, Justin Aaron pulled out all the stops with a masterful take on Tevin Campbell’s Can We Talk that got the coaches and audience on their feet.

Stepping away from the gospel roots that honed his unique skill worked for the Kansas native, making him a favorite with the judges this week.

Camila Cabello was feeling the connection asking, “Justin, did we have a moment, or did I imagine it… should I get on stage right now?”

John Legend acknowledged the swagger in his performance that made him a superstar standout. Blake Shelton also gave a nod in support of Justin before Gwen Stefani was moved to tears making her decision.

Gwen broke down how proud she was of everyone and how much fun they had in a heartfelt moment with her team, but there can only be one, and she ultimately chose Justin Aaron to move on to the live show.

She felt he took his gift to another level and was so coachable that he could make America fall in love with him. She added, “We’re just getting started.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

It could be Justin is Team Gwen’s ace in the hole, but now it’s up to America to decide. Tune into The Voice on NBC Monday, November 14 at 8/7c for the premier of the long-anticipated Season 22 Live Shows.

Devix drops jaws with Coldplay’s Yellow

The Team Camila standout earned a spot in the live shows with his pitch-perfect version of Coldplay’s Yellow. Devix, also known as Eric Torres, felt nostalgic for the Alternative pop song of his youth.

Kim Cruse flexed her vocals with I Can’t Stand The Rain

John Legend advanced Kim Cruse to the live show after a commanding stage performance too powerful to pass up. Kim’s masterful runs and gritty vocals impressed the coaches and cemented her spot in the Live’s next week.

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.