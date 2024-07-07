Julie Chen Moonves drops new BB26 tease, leaves Big Brother fans confused

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves knows how to create buzz on social media.

Julie made another tease about BB26 this weekend, and it has confused many Big Brother fans.

Previously, Julie asked fans if they were ready for BB26 and even did a commercial spot with Zingbot.

Julie has also shared the new Big Brother logo and a peek inside the house at the new Memory Wall.

In mid-June, Julie said, “Not everything is as it seems this summer.”

Julie has now provided a new clue, but it hasn’t been easy to decipher thus far.

Julie Chen Moonves drops a new clue about Big Brother 26

“Connect the dots,” Julie captioned a picture of a side-eye cat, presumably inside the Big Brother house.

Her caption included side eyes and hearts as additional hints about her intent.

Look at the image below and see if you can figure out what it means.

👀 connect the dots 💕 pic.twitter.com/W1T1n5x6qJ — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) July 6, 2024

Big Brother fans guess at the intent of Julie’s post

Many Big Brother fans have responded to Julie’s social media post with guesses about its intent.

“I’m listening,” wrote one fan who shared another Big Brother side-eye cat.

I'm listening pic.twitter.com/qVURfQ6Lib — house pests (@housepests) July 6, 2024 “What dots are there to connect from this?” asked another fan with their post

What dots are there to connect from this? pic.twitter.com/zUyeCbqrYl — Bobby Ford ⸆⸉ (@RobFord96) July 6, 2024

“THE ICON IS BACK,” referenced another fan with a Big Brother cat.

THE ICON IS BACK pic.twitter.com/49PEsR166i — lume (@moremichonne) July 6, 2024

Some users went much further with their guesses about what Julie was teasing.

“The theme is probably Tech and Nature collide. even in the previous image, you could see a landscape image behind Julie. Here we see flowers and the combination of a mushroom and a disco ball,” wrote a heavily invested fan.

The theme is probably Tech and Nature collide. even in the previous image, you could see a landscape image behind Julie. Here we see flowers and the combination of a mushroom and a disco ball. pic.twitter.com/ceb7x3noI1 — Phantomonial (@Mechanical11037) July 6, 2024

One Big Brother fan is convinced that they have cracked the case. They combined two images that Julie had already shared for an interesting guess.

“#BB26 CAT FORMS AN ‘A’ THE RECTANGLE ON THE INSTA POST FORMS AN “I” A.I. CONFIRMED! #TooEasy I’m gonna keep saying it until you post the house tour! #CalledIt! @CBSBigBrother,” the fan explained.

#BB26 CAT FORMS AN "A"

THE RECTANGLE ON THE INSTA POST FORMS AN "I"

A.I. CONFIRMED! #TooEasy

I'm gonna keep saying it until you post the house tour!#CalledIt! @CBSBigBrother pic.twitter.com/66v1quFibi — ConYee Weest (@callaway_c25285) July 6, 2024

Important Big Brother 26 news and notes

The season premiere for Big Brother 26 is spread across two nights. It begins on Wednesday, July 17, and continues on Thursday, July 18.

Here’s the BB26 TV episode schedule. It reveals what nights and times to tune in for the July 2024 episodes.

One BB alum feels social media influencers have taken over the show. In a detailed video, they explain why the recent shift in who plays Big Brother has been bad for the show and its fans.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the season from last summer (BB25) and the spin-off from winter (Big Brother: Reindeer Games).

Big Brother 26 debuts July 17 on CBS.