Julianne Hough shocks DWTS fans with a bra-revealing look

Julianne Hough rocked a scandalous suit look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

It’s been a while since Julianne Hough has served as a judge on Dancing with the Stars, but based on a recent post that showed her in a super risque ensemble, the blonde beauty is still putting her best foot forward.

The 34-year-old showstopper shocked DWTS fans as she stepped out wearing an all-cream suit by master fashion designer Brandon Maxwell.

Julianne left the oversized blazer open to unveil her toned tummy and an eye-catching white bra in place of a shirt.

The high-waisted pants further accentuated her narrow waistline, and she accessorized the fashion-forward look with heels and a stylish handbag, both in cream, of course.

Julianne’s hair looked effortlessly chic, with her trendsetting bangs resting on a pair of large designer sunglasses.

She quipped that she was on her way in the post’s cheeky caption.

Naturally, her 5.1M Instagram followers, including countless DWTS fans, couldn’t get enough of the scandalous getup.

One comment read, “I’ve never seen anyone walk down the street with a bra and jacket.” Others remarked, “A total vibe🔥,” and, “Gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️.”

Pic credit: @juleshough/Instagram

Julianne Hough shared workout tips in skintight spandex as a FitOn ambassador

Julianne partnered with FitOn, a popular fitness coaching app dedicated to serving ALL bodies, and she recently shared a workout video in super tight spandex.

The multi-talented Hollywood star showed off her sculpted physique in a purple-on-purple outfit, which included a sports bra and leggings.

Julianne got her squat, crunch, and lunge on with her hair slicked back into a gorgeous ponytail with tons of volume.

Julianne Hough showed off her fit frame in outfits for every occasion

Julianne took to social media earlier this week with the perfect ensemble for daytime, nighttime, and traveling.

The two-time Dancing With the Stars champion rocked a camel-colored midi skirt by designer Johanna Ortiz for the daytime look, paired with a black blazer and plunging white top.

She turned up the heat for her going-out getup, wearing a LBD with jaw-dropping cut-outs on both sides.

Julianne even turned a gray loungewear set into a full-blown fashion moment for traveling, adding a dark beanie and black boots.

Despite no longer being on Dancing With The Stars, Julianne appears to have no trouble keeping busy.

She also seems to have a firmer grip on what’s important in life, stating in an interview, “The older I become and the more experience I gain, success to me is now defined as happiness. For me, happiness is defined by family and loved ones. As long as I have my family, the success I have with my career is just the icing on the cake.”