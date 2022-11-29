Juliana Custodio talks about weight gain and muscle loss during pregnancy

Juliana Custodio talked about her pregnancy body but also her happiness. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Juliana Custodio took the time to show off her baby, Benjamin, and also open up to her followers about her pregnancy weight gain and muscle loss.

In a selfie video she recorded while holding Benjamin, Juliana remarked, “So guys, during my pregnancy I gained like 25 kilos.” Further saying, “and I lost most of it now but I also lost all my muscles,” as she made a sad frowning face.

The model recalled that she worked out for “five years” to get those muscles that she lost but that she was trying to get them back.

At the end of the video, Juliana smiled at baby Benjamin and said, “But look what came out,” and then kissed him on the forehead and made a squealing noise.

Juliana had a caption at the bottom in her native Portuguese in the post shared with her 439k Instagram followers.

During the video, Juliana had her hair in a high bun while wearing a light blue sports bra and appeared to have matching bottoms on as she held her son.

Juliana Custodio had an incredible postpartum bounceback

Juliana gave birth to her son on July 19, 2022, and just a few weeks later, she was already down 20 pounds. Her goal at the time was to lose another 20.

When talking about her ability to lose the baby weight she made an attribution, saying, “no diet only breastfeeding and also most of my weight was because my baby was heavy [laughing/crying and smiley face in heart emojis].”

Around that same time, she even posted a bikini pic where she posed poolside looking confident.

Another month after that, Juliana resumed her work as a model and shared some behind-the-scenes shots with fans along with a message about her happiness in being back to work.

Juliana Custodio recently shared a cute family post

A few weeks ago, Juliana took her little family cuteness overload to a new level when she was in Verona, Italy with her fiance Ben Obscura and baby Benjamin.

The family of three posed with Benjamin in the middle as each parent planted a kiss on his chubby cheeks.

Juliana’s vacation day out with Ben and Benjamin included stroller pics as well as shots of the beautiful landscape they were in.

Juliana has been living in and based out of Germany since her breakup with her 90 Day Fiance ex-husband, Michael Jessen.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.