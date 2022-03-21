Juliana Custodio shows off baby bump, offers words of wisdom to 90 Day Fiance fans

Juliana Custodio went on social media to offer words of wisdom to 90 Day Fiance fans and to show off her baby bump. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Juliana Custodio has been enjoying her pregnancy and often shares her progress physically and how she is feeling emotionally.

In a recent post, Juliana showed off her growing baby bump and offered words of wisdom and encouragement to her 90 Day Fiance fans.

The 23-year-old model from Brazil, who appeared on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance alongside her ex Michael Jessen, has completely moved on from the 90 Day Fiance chapter of her life and has been embracing motherhood and her new relationship.

Juliana Custodio shared her baby bump and inspiring words with 90 Day Fiance fans

Juliana used her Instagram page to share a picture of herself with her hands on her growing belly as she posed in front of water during sunset.

The second part of her post featured a very short video clip of her throwing up a peace sign as she had a scarf wrapped around her head. A woman’s voice could be heard laughing in the background.

Juliana tried to interact with her fans in the caption of her post by saying, “Life does not come with instructions on how to live, but it does come with trees, sunsets, smiles and laughter, so enjoy your day. Great weekend everyone.”

Juliana Custodio and Michael Jessen had a messy breakup

Juliana and Michael’s marriage was apparently a casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, as Michael put it, but there were more venomous details about their breakup that came out.

Juliana claimed that she paid for everything during the pandemic and even financially supported Michael’s ex-wife, which Michael has vehemently denied. Michael went on to allege that Juliana did leave him in emotional and financial ruin.

It was also speculated that the father of Juliana’s baby was Michael’s ex-wife’s husband, although a paternity test proved that to be false.

Michael claimed to be hurt by how quickly Juliana moved on and attested that they tried to have a baby together before they broke up. Juliana was pregnant just one month after moving on from Michael and moving to Germany.

Michael’s two children have also been victims of the breakup, with Juliana having to go so far as to ask 90 Day viewers to stop harassing Michael’s young daughter for gossip on the breakup.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.