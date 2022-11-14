Juliana Custodio shows off adorable family photo

Juliana Custodio captured adorable times with her little family and shared them with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: @julianacustodiooo/Instagram

Former 90 Day Fiance star Juliana Custodio graced fans with a series of cute photos from her family vacation to Verona, Italy.

Juliana is engaged to Ben Obscura, and the pair welcomed their first child together, Benjamin, on July 19, 2022.

The series of photos, which Juliana captioned “Family [white heart and praying hands emojis],” proved just how adorable this new chapter of her life is.

In the first photo of the Instagram share, Juliana and Ben had baby Benjamin in the middle of them as they both gave him a kiss on the cheek from either side. Benjamin was looking at the camera with his blue eyes open.

Juliana captured the beautiful setting her little family was in before the third picture showed Juliana standing next to baby Benjamin in the stroller as Ben appeared to be taking the selfie photo.

The fourth photo in the carousel showed more of the landscape they were in, and the final photo in the set was of Juliana with the stroller as she stood on the sidewalk smiling.

Juliana Custodio was on the fence about sharing photos of her son

Before baby Benjamin was born, Juliana took to her Instagram Stories in a Q&A and revealed that she was on the fence about showing her son’s face on social media.

This was because, during her whole public pregnancy, Julia reportedly received a lot of backlash and negative attention from 90 Day haters who criticized her.

Juliana broke up with Michael Jessen, whom she was on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance with, after less than two years of marriage.

Juliana was then pregnant and with Ben living in Germany just one month after her split from Michael.

In any case, Juliana did not want her son to receive any negativity from her haters online.

Juliana had a postpartum bounceback

Juliana reported to fans just around three weeks after giving birth that she was already down 20 pounds.

She shared a bikini picture during that time, proving that her postpartum bounceback was strong.

Furthermore, Juliana went back to her modeling work a few weeks after that. In that Instagram work post, Juliana answered a fan’s question about her exercise routine after giving birth.

Juliana said she was “starting with lighter exercises and also to tone the stomach muscles,” continuing saying, “I always worked out, even before the baby, and I believe The body has muscles memory, that’s why I think I’ll be back in shape faster.”

