Juliana Custodio is glowing in a hot pink bikini

As a professional model, 90 Day Fiance alum Juliana Custodio knows how to work the camera.

The beautiful Brazilian recently shared a selfie proving that point.

Juliana snapped a photo of herself seated outdoors, looking radiant and refreshed.

The reality TV star’s long dark hair gently blew in the breeze, and she kept a smoldering expression on her face.

Juliana’s skin was absolutely glowing, and she added some black eyeliner, mascara, and a hint of blush and lip gloss to enhance her natural beauty.

The brunette beauty was clad in a pink bikini top which accentuated her post-baby curves. The bikini top was constructed to look like a bra, with a lace overlay and a halter top clasping at the bustline.

Juliana looks stunning in a bikini selfie. Pic credit: @julianacustodiooo/Instagram

Juliana wore a delicate diamond pendant necklace that provided a lovely contrast to her golden-brown complexion.

The new mom‘s bottoms were hidden in the photo, but a white sweater or blanket rested in her lap. No caption accompanied the snap, but Juliana’s breathtaking beauty did enough of the talking.

90 Day Fiance alum Juliana Custodio puts in hard work at the gym to maintain her model physique

Working as a model, it’s part of Juliana’s job to stay fit. She shared one way she maintains her model figure in a recent Instagram Reel.

Donning a lilac-colored sports bra and matching biker shorts, Juliana began her workout on a stationary bike before hitting the rowing machine. Juliana engaged in some weighted lunges to work her lower half, then added some squats to build her glutes.

To tone her upper body, Juliana used 15-lb. free weights in each hand to perform dumbbell lifts, then moved to a bench to do some chest presses with the same weights.

Juliana swapped out her 15-lb. dumbbells for 7.5-lb. ones to work her bicep curls. She added some plank work to her routine, showing off her core strength and balance, before wrapping up her sweat sesh.

Juliana is a Redline Energy ambassador

Throughout her workout, Juliana hydrated and fueled her body with a can of Redline Energy. She promoted the brand in her caption, which read, “You should never stay at the same level!”

The caption continued, “Always push yourself to the next one! Workout as much as possible to keep a healthy body and healthy mind! Your future self will thank you for it! @redline_energy will will push you forward to your goal!”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.