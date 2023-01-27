Juliana Custodio is having the time of her life after returning home to Brazil for a family visit.

The 90 Day Fiance star enjoyed a day of fishing with her family and had a proud moment when she caught a huge fish. The photos posted on social media showed her posing with the amazing catch.

Juliana needed both hands to hold the fish due to its size — which may have made a scrumptious meal for the night.

She kneeled on the ground with a view of the large pond in the background while casually dressed in a mustard-colored top and a white miniskirt.

She sported a bare face and a big smile and had her hair pulled back in a bun for the day out.

The model has been posting many snaps from her trip home, seemingly for the first time since giving birth to her son Benjamin.

Pic credit: @julianacustodiooo/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Juliana Custodio is back in Brazil

Juliana looked happier than ever in the photos posted on her Instagram Story having returned to her home country.

She’s been living in Germany with her fiance Ben Obscura and their son Benjamin for quite some time, but with her family back in Brazil, she must have missed them dearly.

Now, the busy model has taken a trip home so that her family and friends can meet her first child. Likely, Ben is also on the trip with Juliana and their son, but he hasn’t made an appearance in any of the photos that she’s posted on social media since arriving in Brazil.

Either way, Juliana is making the most of the time with her family, especially since she lives so far away.

Juliana Custodio shares photos from a recent trip to Italy

Juliana and Ben jetted off to Verona, Italy with baby Benjamin a few weeks ago — before they headed to Brazil to see Juliana’s family.

The TLC alum posted a slew of photos from their trip as they toured the historic buildings and other sites in the city.

One of her Instagram posts showed the couple as they planted a sweet kiss on Benjamin’s chubby cheeks, and another showed the proud dad snapping a selfie with the toddler in his stroller.

Juliana was comfortably dressed for the day out in sneakers, sweatpants, and a matching hoodie, while keeping warm in a black denim jacket.

The trip also served as a well-needed vacation for the 24-year-old, who is back in full force despite giving birth a few months ago. The stunning model has already returned to work and we’ve seen some amazing photos of her post-baby body.

Juliana remained active and worked out during her pregnancy, which could explain why she was able to snap back so soon and jump back into her modeling career as if she never left.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC and Discovery+.