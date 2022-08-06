Juliana Custodio in tiny black bikini for post-baby show off

Juliana Custodio shows off her bikini body to 90 Day Fiance fans just weeks after giving birth to her son. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Juliana Custodio gave birth to her first child on July 19, a baby boy named Benjamin after fiance and baby daddy Ben Obscura.

Now, just weeks after giving birth, Juliana is showing off her bikini body.

The 23-year-old Brazilian model posed in a pool for “Family Relaxing time,” while wearing a black stringy bikini.

Juliana has been active on her social media since delivering baby Benjamin despite claiming that she was on the fence about putting her baby on social media at all.

During her pregnancy, Juliana updated 90 Day fans frequently about how she was feeling throughout the nine months. She also did promotions and posed for a lot of baby bump pictures that were popular among her followers.

Juliana was on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance with her now ex-husband, Michael Jessen. The pair’s marriage lasted less than two years, with both sides citing the coronavirus pandemic as a catalyst for the demise of their marriage.

Juliana Custodio stuns in black bikini weeks after giving birth

Through her Instagram Stories, Juliana shared a photo that appeared to have been taken by Ben.

Juliana posed with her legs submerged in the pool as she pushed up on the side to reveal her black halter bikini.

Juliana’s stunning bikini body is just weeks postpartum.

Pic credit: @julianacustodiooo/Instagram

The worldly model looked off to the side and had her hair in a messy bun as she captioned, “Family Relaxing time.”

A knee, presumably Ben’s could be seen at the bottom of the photo.

Juliana Custodio was pregnant one month after her split from Michael Jessen

Not only did Juliana come out as pregnant just one month after her split from Michael, but she also revealed that she was in a relationship with her baby daddy.

At the time, Michael Jessen used his social media to express his hurt, and Juliana used hers to throw shade at Michael.

In all the chaos, Juliana did make a plea to TikTok trolls to stop trying to get information out of Michael’s young daughter Cece.

With the year anniversary of her split from Michael coming up in October, Juliana has a whole new life to focus on, and it looks like she plans on sharing all of it with 90 Day fans.

