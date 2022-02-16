Juliana Custodio has filed for divorce from Michael Jessen. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Juliana Custodio has officially filed for divorce from estranged husband Michael Jessen, and she did it on the most romantic day of the year. Michael got an unusual Valentine’s Day present yesterday when Juliana filed papers to end their marriage.

The model has already moved on with her life and is in a relationship with boyfriend Ben Obscura, and the couple is expecting their first child. They recently found out the exciting news that they will be having a baby boy, and it seems Julia wants to put her past behind her so she can fully start her new life.

However, to move on, the 25-year-old wants to sever ties with her estranged husband for good, and she’s taken a significant step to do just that.

Juliana Custodio filed for divorce from Michael Jessen on Valentine’s Day

The 90 Day Fiance star celebrated Valentine’s Day by filing for divorce from Michael Jessen following their split months ago.

In Touch has confirmed that Juliana filed for divorce on February 14 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and in the paperwork, the model legally requested a “dissolution of marriage.”

Juliana’s attorney, Renee C. Bauer, gave a statement to the media outlet about the recent filing.

“Juliana is looking forward to her next chapter and putting this behind her as amicably as possible,” she said.

Juliana might want to keep things amicable between her and Michael, but that might not happen given that he just bashed her in a recent interview.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Michael Jessen just bashed Juliana Custodio

Michael Jessen recently dished about his marriage to Juliana in a YouTube video where he threw some shade at his estranged wife.

The 44-year-old reflected on their time on 90 Day Fiance and admitted that he regrets doing the show. Michael also claimed that before tying the knot with the Brazilian model and bringing her over to the U.S, he was warned against marrying Juliana by people who knew her.

Furthermore, he said that during their stint on the show, people called Juliana a “gold digger” and an “opportunist,” and he now believes that they were right all along.

Despite Michael’s recent bashing of his ex, Juliana seems to be ignoring all the drama and trying to enjoy her pregnancy.

The mom-to-be recently revealed that her baby boy would arrive this summer, and she has already stacked up on tons of clothes and items while awaiting his arrival.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see if the exes will be able to have an amicable divorce now that Juliana has filed to end her marriage to Michael.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.