Julia Trubkina rocks sexy high-hip one-piece while asking which U.S. state is the best to live in

Julia Trubkina wore a sexy one-piece bathing suit while asking 90 Day Fiance fans which US state was the best for living in. Pic credit: TLC

Julia Trubkina showed off her sexy side to 90 Day Fiance fans while asking them where the best place to live in the US was.

The 28-year-old Russian native wore a high-hip one-piece bathing suit while posing in aviator sunglasses in front of a water setting.

90 Day Fiance recently learned of Julia and her husband Brandon Gibbs’ intention to move away from Virginia when they appeared for the second time this season on 90 Day Diaries.

Julia and Brandon have become alumni in the franchise since viewers first saw them on Season 8 of the flagship show.

Julia looked sexy and confident while posing with one hand on her hip in a dark red one-piece swimsuit that said, “Pacifica Coast” across it.

The bathing suit had a high hip and the photo was taken from a downward angle pointed up to showcase Julia’s frame.

Julia wore aviator glasses and her wedding ring was clearly visible on the hand that rested on her thigh.

In the caption, Julia asked 90 Day fans, “What is the best state in USA to live in in your opinion?”

Julia Trubkina loves working with dogs

During Season 6 of Happily Ever After?, 90 Day viewers watched Julia have a very awkward job interview for a position at a gym. She did a raunchy go-go dance in heels for a confused gym interviewer and critics laid into her for not understanding the assignment.

Julia has since taken a step back from gym aspirations and has touted her work and passion for training dogs.

In a video she shared on Instagram, Julia was giving a puppy commands and the dog was obeying. She relayed her dream of training dogs for competitions in the caption of the post.

Brandon and his parents run a dog breeding business on the family farm so Julia’s interest in dogs could be tied to that.

Brandon’s dad approached them on the first episode of Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries with the idea that they could move back to the farm and he and Brandon’s mom could move out. Julia said she wanted the animals to go but would keep the dogs.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.