Julia Trubkina in a bikini to shade 90 Day Fiance trolls who say TLC doesn’t pay them

Julia Trubkina hits back at trolls over claims TLC doesn’t pay them. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance stars Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs are enjoying an adventurous trip to celebrate Brandon’s birthday.

The two have come a long way since their appearance on the show, which wasn’t always received well by viewers.

At the time, they were living with Brandon’s parents and had multiple disagreements about their future, including where they’d live, career moves, and marriage plans.

Since then, they’ve moved out of Brandon’s parent’s home, started new jobs, and are working hard to create the life for themselves they’ve been dreaming of since the start of their relationship.

Now that they’re married, Julia and Brandon are taking time out for themselves by traveling and creating new memories.

Their most recent vacation spot is Dubai, and Julia wants to make it clear who paid for their luxurious vacation.

Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs are not getting paid by TLC

Julia shared photos of herself enjoying the beautiful water in Dubai while rocking a nude-colored bikini. In her post, she explained the reason for the trip, and she also took a moment to throw shade at her haters.

In her caption, she made it clear for the haters that TLC is not funding their trip as many may assume.

She wrote, “we are in Dubai 🇦🇪came to celebrate Brandon’s 30th birthday. why dubai is a long story .

P.S.it’s for special people who love to write this tlc don’t pay us . Brandon is working in a new position. I work for a company and open my own business at the same time. and we don’t spend money on expensive clothes or jewelry. we save up for travel.send love everyone💙”

Recently, Julia shared that she has started dog training as a hobby and quickly became passionate about it. She is now working towards making that a career for herself.

Now that both Julia and Brandon are working, it seems that Julia wants everyone to know that they are working hard for their money and not just getting quick checks from the network.

Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs are still close to his parents

Recently, the couple announced they have moved to Virginia Beach, which is a few hours away from Brandon’s parents. However, the foursome is still very close to one another.

Julia learned about dog training from Brandon’s dad who introduced it to her. He also worked with her to help improve her skills which she thanks him for.

Brandon also shares videos often of the two hanging out with his parents and enjoying their company. It doesn’t appear that their move has impacted their relationship at all.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.