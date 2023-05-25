Julia Trubkina changes up her look and channels Victoria Beckham with a new makeover

Julia Trubkina is sporting a new look, and the 90 Day Fiance star looks hotter than ever.

90 Day Fiance viewers have come to recognize the Russian native sporting her signature long, dark, and straight hair.

However, the 29-year-old beauty recently changed up her look and channeled one of the Spice Girls while she was at it.

Julia posted some photos of her transformation on her Instagram feed in a carousel post.

The TLC star was clad in a blue hoodie, cropped denim jacket, and black pants for the shots. Julia exuded movie star vibes with a pair of aviator sunglasses and new longer hair with dark blonde highlights.

It appeared that Julia got extensions, as the length of her hair nearly reached her waist in the photos. The former go-go dancer struck two poses as she stood in front of her Virginia Beach, Virginia, hairdresser’s salon, looking effortlessly gorgeous.

Julia Trubkina rocks a hair makeover and 90 Day Fiance fans are loving it

Julia captioned her photos, “a little @victoriabeckham vibe 😅 (I’ve been told all my life that the two people I look like are @victoriabeckham am @selenagomez).”

Nearly 5,000 of Julia’s 236,000 Instagram followers liked her post, and in the comments section, hundreds of her fans and followers complimented her new look. Several also agreed that Julia resembles the British pop star and designer.

Referencing Julia’s comparison to Victoria Beckham, one of her fans commented, “Your more beautiful then V Beckham.”

“Can definitely see a young Victoria here,” penned another fan who saw the resemblance between Julia and Posh Spice.

“Def not Selena,” wrote another fan. “Victoria yes!”

Julia’s IG followers complimented her hair makeover. Pic credit: @juliatrubkina1993/Instagram

Another fan commented that while scrolling through Instagram, they thought Julia was a young Posh Spice at first glance.

“Love your hair this way!” read another Instagram user’s comment. “You look amazing!”

Julia’s new look comes on the heels of recent struggles in her personal life

Julia’s makeover is a much-needed break from the stresses in her life recently. Earlier this year, Julia complained about health issues and wanting to cry and “give up” in an emotional post shared in January 2023.

Then, last month, the TLC star revealed that her passport and other valuables were stolen from her car.

During a video in her Instagram Story, Julia tearfully told her followers, “Somebody break into my car and steal all my documents [sic]. My passport, my documents, everything, money … What the f**k is wrong with people?”

Julia later shared that her purse was found empty in a neighbor’s yard, and the thief used her credit cards to purchase McDonald’s and gas.

Julia found her calling as a dog trainer

Despite a stressful few months, Julia is staying busy with a diversified career path.

Julia has tried her hand at stand-up comedy and, most recently, found her niche as a dog trainer. With the help of her father-in-law, Ron Gibbs, Julia took courses and read up on the subject and was able to turn her passion into a job.

She posted about it on Instagram in August 2022, writing, “🇺🇸how a hobby turned into a job. helping my father-in-law in training and caring for the dog, I began to understand that I was not bad at it. … And now I work as a dog trainer. I constantly want learn something new🐾💙”

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.