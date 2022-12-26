Juju Castaneda is pregnant and ‘married’: Here’s what we know about her ‘husband’

Juju Castaneda revealed her pregnancy on Christmas. Pic credit: VH1

Congratulations are in order for former Love & Hip Hop: New York star Juju Castaneda.

On Christmas day, the Brooklyn-born daughter of Cuban immigrants took to social media with news that surprised seemingly everyone, and it’s safe to say that friends and fans alike are really excited for Juju and her special announcement.

The only Instagram post currently on Juju’s account is a video of her looking glammed-up and gorgeous as ever… and very pregnant!

It’s clear that the 41-year-old soon-to-be mom went all out to share her excitement with fans, wearing a sequined white dress and bejeweled black gloves while carefully cradling her baby bum. We saw all angles as Kanye West’s Flashing Lights provided the soundtrack.

In the caption, Juju called the pregnancy “God’s Greatest Gift” as she shouted out the team of makeup artists, hairstylists, and the creative director that made this stunning photoshoot possible.

And since it was all such a big surprise, naturally, fans have many questions — namely, they want to know more about her husband, whom Juju married quietly just last year.

Who is Juju Castaneda’s husband?

Juju Castaneda is said to have gotten married in June 2021 in Las Vegas, but very little is known about her supposed husband more than a year later.

What we do know is that The Shade Room shared photos and video of Juju walking down the aisle in a Las Vegas chapel with a man known on Instagram as @ceo22wayz. Unfortunately, his real name still seems to be a mystery for everyone, and no marriage certificate has turned up.

It’s also worth noting that Juju is not popping up in this man’s Instagram posts, and there are plenty of them as he shares quite a bit of his life via social media.

He often posts photos of his flashy outfits, jewelry, and outings with friends. He even offers up well wishes on many holidays — but no Juju. That’s odd. Likewise, Juju doesn’t feature her apparent husband on any of her social media, either.

Juju does follow @ceo22wayz on Instagram.

Juju clapped back at previous pregnancy rumors

When news hit that Juju Castaneda may have eloped in Las Vegas, rumors also started claiming that it was a shotgun wedding and that the LHHNY star was pregnant.

It turns out she was not, and she was also not pleased about the rumors, and she wasn’t wrong when she called them out as being very rude. There was speculation about her “growing baby bump” both in the comments section of her posts and also in a few random articles that took aim at the reality star’s weight gain, using it to fuel rumors that she got married because she got pregnant.

In the video below, Juju posed in a sports bra and Daisy Dukes to respond to pregnancy rumors from last year. She tells fans, “I’m not pregnant, I’ve just gained weight. But thank you for reminding me every single day that I’ve gained weight.”

She said, “Trust me, if I was pregnant and I wanted to share it, I would share it.”

Well, now she’s sharing it, and Juju’s fans couldn’t be more excited for her.

Love & Hip Hop: New York is currently on hiatus.